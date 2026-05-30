Robots assessing pedestrian infrastructure in Hollister vandalized

Several robots deployed by Daxbot to evaluate sidewalks, pathways, and curb ramps in Hollister were intentionally knocked over, hit, and had beer poured on them by unidentified individuals. Police are investigating the incidents as vandalism and seeking public help to identify the suspects. The robots are part of a project funded to help the city identify areas where pedestrian infrastructure may not meet current accessibility standards.

HOLLISTER — The robots came in peace. The humans greeted them with violence. That’s the scenario that played out Thursday in Hollister , where several “robotic assessment units” are traversing the city and evaluating its pedestrian infrastructure.

An unidentified person strolled up to one of the robots near West and 5th streets and “intentionally knocked it onto its side,” according to the Hollister Police Department. Another incident happened near 4th and Line streets. Police said a second unidentified person appeared to hit two of the robots and pour a beer over one of them. Deployed and operated by Daxbot, the robots are evaluating sidewalks, pedestrian pathways and curb ramps, police said.

The project, police added, is funded through theand is intended to help the city identify areas where pedestrian infrastructure may not meet current accessibility standards. Robots that are assessing pedestrian infrastructure in Hollister were vandalized on Thursday, May 29, 2026. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. .

“While the presence of these robots may naturally generate curiosity, the Hollister Police Department reminds the public that these units are performing an important public service,” police said. Police are investigating the incidents as acts of vandalism and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved. Share this:





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Hollister Robots Vandalism Pedestrian Infrastructure Daxbot

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