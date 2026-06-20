Robot Hospice: A Free, Emotional Pixel‑Art Journey About Kindness and Letting Go

Robot Hospice is a free 2D pixel‑art indie game where you care for retired robots in their final days. Released on Steam in June, it delivers a short but deeply emotional experience about compassion and farewell. With 100% positive reviews, the game is praised for its art, story, and music.

Robot Hospice , a free 2D pixel art indie game released on Steam on June 10, offers a heartfelt and emotional experience centered around providing comfort to retired robots in their final days.

The player acts as a caretaker in a hospice, interacting with a small cast of five robots, sharing memories, and ultimately helping them pass on. The game is completely free, single‑player, and designed to be a cozy, reflective journey that teaches the value of kindness and the bittersweet nature of letting go.

Despite its short length-about two hours-the game has quickly gathered an overwhelmingly positive response, earning a perfect 100% recommendation rate from its 47 Steam reviews at the time of writing. Players praise its beautiful pixel art, evocative Famicom‑style music, simple yet profound storytelling, and the way it creates a large emotional impact within a tiny, intimate setting.

The developer has not announced any plans to expand the content, but what is present is widely regarded as a moving, memorable experience that many say they would have happily paid for. Robot Hospice is currently only available on Steam for PC and has not been released on any console platforms





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Robot Hospice Free Game Indie Game Steam Pixel Art 2D Game Emotional Story Cozy Game Single Player Famicom Music Letting Go Kindness

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