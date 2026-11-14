El Salvador President Nayib Bukele released video showing robotic dogs mounted with rifles helping a joint force take control of Sylvio Cator Stadium in Port-au-Prince from gangs. Bukele said an operational base will be established at the stadium to push deeper into gang territory.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele released a video this week showing military forces using robotic dogs mounted with rifles in an operation to take back a stadium in Haiti from gang control.

The video showed the robots moving down a hallway and up a set of stairs with the rifle on top. It is unclear exactly how the robots assisted in the Port-au-Prince operation.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino Confirmed at Man United with £10m US Soccer Buyout for Haiti Fixtures

Robot Dogs Used In Stadium Operation

Under the bilateral agreement between the Haitian government and the government of El Salvador, a joint operation involving the Haitian National Police, the Haitian Armed Forces (FAd'H), the Task Force, and the Salvadoran Special Forces successfully took control of Sylvio Cator Stadium and secured it, Bukele wrote on X in a translation from Haitian Creole. The video showed the robots moving down a hallway and up a set of stairs with the rifle on top.

Advertisement

It is unclear exactly how the robots assisted in the Port-au-Prince operation. The video was shared by the Salvadoran president and shows gun-mounted robot dogs used in a joint military operation in Haiti on Nov. 12, 2026. The dogs were used to take back a gang-controlled stadium in Haiti. One of the rifle robot dogs was seen climbing the stairs inside the stadium.

We will now establish an operational base at the stadium so we can continue advancing deeper into territory controlled by the gangs, Bukele said. We now have the upper hand on the ground. Those who choose to stay and fight our forces will have to face the consequences, he said. The operation is part of an El Salvador-backed air assault that destroyed a Haiti gang headquarters amid a search for missing troops.

A top Republican previously shared horrifying stories of gang rule in Haiti, saying they fed him his own ears. Haiti has been grappling with gang control across swaths of the capital, and the stadium operation marks a push to reclaim key sites. Separately, two Americans drowned after a Caribbean current pulled them out to sea. American tourists drowned after a strong current pulled them out to sea in an island paradise.

Russia Lifts Ban On Killing Zelensky

Russia lifted a ban on killing Zelensky and decapitating Ukraine's leadership, according to reports. An anti-Catholic nutjob who destroyed Santa Claus' bones claimed the relic was a symbol of fetishism. Phil Collins, 75, made a rare public appearance with his daughter Lily amid yearslong health battles. In other news, a stream it or skip it review covered 12 12 12 on Apple TV, a non-linear heist thriller led by Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan.

Advertisement

The review was among the items appearing alongside coverage of the Haiti operation. The original article also referenced coverage such as Inside Arab nation's battle against radicalism as a top official warns of a threat brewing on Europe's streets. The joint force secured Sylvio Cator Stadium, according to Bukele. The operation involved the Haitian National Police, the Haitian Armed Forces (FAd'H), the Task Force, and the Salvadoran Special Forces.

Bukele said the success was achieved under a bilateral agreement between the Haitian government and the government of El Salvador. The video shared by Bukele suggested the robots assisted in an operation to take back a stadium from gang control in Haiti, according to the credit Presidency of El Salvador via AP. The footage showed the robots moving down a hallway and up a set of stairs with the rifle on top.

Bukele Says Joint Force Secured Stadium

It remains unclear exactly how the robots assisted in the Port-au-Prince operation. Bukele wrote on X in a translation from Haitian Creole that the joint operation successfully took control of Sylvio Cator Stadium and secured it. He added that an operational base will now be established at the stadium. He said forces can continue advancing deeper into territory controlled by the gangs.

We now have the upper hand on the ground, Bukele said. Those who choose to stay and fight our forces will have to face the consequences, he said. The operation was reported alongside an El Salvador-backed air assault that destroyed a Haiti gang headquarters amid a search for missing troops.