Public inquiry testimony reveals that Roblox permitted users to create avatars resembling killer Axel Rudakubana, sparking concerns from victims' families and scrutiny of the platform's safety measures.

The ongoing public inquiry into the tragic Southport stabbings has delved into the disturbing reality that the popular children's gaming platform Roblox permitted users to customize their avatars to resemble the perpetrator of the murders, Axel Rudakubana.

Victims Families Distress Over Avatar Customization

During the second stage of the inquiry, which is specifically examining the role of violence-fixated individuals who seek to terrorize society without ideological motivations, significant testimony was provided regarding the safety measures and content moderation policies of the digital platform. Families of the three young victims, Bebe King, Elsie Stancombe, and Alice Aguiar, have expressed profound distress over the egregious nature of this content, which was discovered by the inquiry secretariat during an investigation into online material related to the attacker.

Also read Hawley, Durbin introduce legislation targeting child sexual abuse on Roblox, online gaming

The platform, which is utilized by more than six out of ten children in the United Kingdom between the ages of eight and fourteen every month, was found to host wholly inappropriate and offensive material. A rudimentary search revealed that certain users had incorporated references to Rudakubana and the date of the tragedy into their usernames.

Furthermore, these individuals used their in-game currency, known as Robux, to equip their digital characters with knives, dressing them to mirror the attacker's appearance on the day he murdered the three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July 2024. Rudakubana was subsequently jailed for life with a minimum term of fifty-two years for these heinous crimes.

Advertisement

During the proceedings, Alex Jamieson, the counsel for the inquiry, directly questioned Katie Stevens, a senior member of Roblox's safety and community teams, regarding the platform's response to this abuse. Mr. Jamieson emphasized that the bereaved families hold serious concerns about the platform allowing such abhorrent content, stating that it is unacceptable for a murderer of innocent children to be capable of veneration through avatars on such a widely used site.

Roblox Safety Executive Faces Inquiry Scrutiny

Ms. Stevens acknowledged the unacceptable nature of the content and confirmed that Roblox had shared the concern and removed the material from the platform. However, she faced intense scrutiny regarding why these safety measures failed to prevent the content from appearing in the first place. Mr. Jamieson pointed out that the company had not issued a formal apology, instead describing the incident as regrettable user misuse.

He challenged Ms. Stevens on whether it was acceptable that the safeguards had not caught this behavior, given that the majority of the platform's users are children. He asked her to consider how horrific it would be for a child, a family member, or a resident of Southport to encounter such avatars, to which Ms. Stevens responded by expressing sorrow that bad actors had violated the terms of use and acknowledging that the safeguards had failed in this instance.

The inquiry also heard extensive details about the scale and complexity of Roblox's operations, which hosts seven million user-created games and records one hundred eleven million daily active users. The platform generates an immense volume of interactions, including six point one billion chat messages and over one point one million hours of voice communications daily.

Advertisement

To manage this vast digital ecosystem, Roblox employs three thousand full-time staff members, including approximately four hundred full-time workers dedicated to safety and content moderation, alongside thousands of contractors. This evidence underscores the significant challenge faced by the platform in monitoring user-generated content.

Inquiry Explores AI Role in Mass Casualty Attacks

In addition to the testimony regarding Roblox, the inquiry also received evidence this week about how artificial intelligence has assisted dozens of violent extremists in masterminding mass casualty attacks, resulting in more than seventy deaths. This broader context highlights the urgent need for robust safety protocols and regulatory oversight as the inquiry continues to examine how society protects vulnerable individuals from those fixated on violence.

The proceedings serve as a critical examination of the responsibilities held by technology companies when their platforms are exploited to glorify acts of terror and harm the public, particularly when the primary user base consists of minors.