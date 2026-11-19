The Southport Inquiry reveals Roblox allowed users to create avatars resembling killer Axel Rudakubana, raising serious safety concerns for child users.

Roblox Corporation allowed users to dress and arm their digital characters to resemble Axel Rudakubana, the seventeen-year-old convicted of the Southport killings, according to testimony presented during the Southport Inquiry. Families of the three murdered girls have expressed serious concerns about this egregious content, which was found on the popular gaming platform in the aftermath of the tragic events.

The inquiry heard that users incorporated references to Rudakubana and the specific date of the murders into their usernames or screen names. The platform also permitted avatars to be dressed to resemble the attacker on the day of the attack, with users utilizing the site's online currency, known as Robux, to equip these characters with knives.

Also read ‘The Predators Are Real’: Senate Hearing Slams Roblox Over Child Sex Abuse

Inquiry Evidence On Platform Safety

A rudimentary search conducted as part of the inquiry secretariat's investigation into online content revealed wholly inappropriate and offensive material hosted on Roblox. The evidence shows that bad actors violated the platform's terms of use by creating content that venerated the murderer of innocent children through digital avatars.

Roblox hosts seven million user-created games and has 111 million daily users who participate in 6.1 billion chat messages and 1.1 million hours of voice communications. The company employs three thousand full-time workers, including approximately four hundred full-time staff members in its safety team, along with thousands of contractors to support content moderation efforts.

Advertisement

Safety Executives Defend Measures

Katie Stevens, a senior member of Roblox's safety and community teams, testified before the inquiry regarding the company's response to the inappropriate content. Alex Jamieson, counsel to the inquiry, questioned Ms. Stevens about the abhorrent nature of allowing such material to appear on a platform used by millions of children.

Ms. Stevens agreed that the content was unacceptable and stated that Roblox has removed the material from the platform. She emphasized that the company shares the concern that the murderer of innocent children should not be capable of veneration through avatars and that no one at Roblox wants such content to be present.

Legal Representation Challenges Response

Mr. Jamieson pressed Ms. Stevens on whether the safety measures failed to prevent the material from appearing on Roblox in the first place. He pointed out that the company had not issued a formal apology, only stating it was regrettable that users misused the Roblox platform to violate its terms.

When challenged about the potential horror for a child or a member of the affected families encountering such avatars, Ms. Stevens acknowledged the concerns. She repeated that bad actors had violated the terms of use and apologized for the misuse of the platform by those individuals.

Advertisement

Impact On Victims Families

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were all murdered in the atrocity on July 29, 2024. Axel Rudakubana was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum term of fifty-two years for the murders committed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance holiday club.

The second stage of the Southport Inquiry is focusing on violence-fixated individuals who are not driven by ideology but seek to terrorize society. This phase also considers how artificial intelligence has helped violent extremists mastermind mass casualty attacks, highlighting the broader context of online safety for minors.

Ofcom data indicates that Roblox is used by more than six out of ten UK children aged between eight and fourteen every month. The inquiry's findings underscore the urgent need for robust content moderation on platforms frequented by young users to prevent the normalization or glorification of violent acts.