Roblox founder David Baszucki invests millions in ketogenic diet studies for anorexia and bipolar disorder, prompting experts to warn about the high risks of self-treating eating disorders with restrictive diets.

Roblox co-founder David Baszucki and his wife, Jan Ellison Baszucki, are directing millions of dollars into scientific research examining whether the ketogenic diet can treat severe mental illnesses, including anorexia nervosa and bipolar disorder. This significant financial backing has ignited a complex debate between well-funded researchers seeking novel metabolic therapies and clinical experts who warn that encouraging patients with eating disorders to restrict carbohydrates could be dangerously counterproductive.

High-Risk Dietary Interventions for Anorexia

The Baszuckis have established the Baszucki Group as a primary catalyst for studies targeting the metabolic root causes of mental illness. Their philanthropic efforts have funded investigations by researcher Guido Frank and supported new media initiatives covering these metabolic treatments. However, the application of such restrictive dietary protocols to individuals already struggling with food restriction raises immediate alarm bells among medical professionals. Treating anorexia or bulimia with a diet that severely limits nutrient intake is viewed by many specialists as a potentially hazardous intervention rather than a therapeutic solution.

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Influencer Matthew Promotes Keto Therapy

The public visibility of this movement is largely driven by Matthew Baszucki, the son of the Roblox billionaire. In online videos, Matthew, who wears a backward camo baseball cap and silver chain, pitches the ketogenic diet as a superior alternative to traditional therapy for eating disorders. He claims that limiting carbohydrate intake to 30 grams a day forces the brain to use ketone bodies as fuel, which allegedly heals defective neural pathways associated with disordered eating. Although his video on this topic has under 1,000 views on YouTube, his influence is amplified by his family's vast resources and connection to the gaming giant Roblox.

Clinical Experts Warn of Dangerous Outcomes

Cynthia Bulik, a clinical psychologist and founding director of the University of North Carolina's Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders, issued a stark warning against self-administered keto diets for patients. She explicitly stated, do not try this at home, emphasizing that the intervention would be reasonably viewed as dangerous or high risk. Kylie Jeffrey, a nutrition scientist at Duke University, echoed these concerns, noting that applying a restrictive diet to a condition defined by food restriction is inherently problematic. These experts argue that without rigorous clinical trials, such methods remain speculative and potentially harmful to vulnerable populations.

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Bipolar Disorder and Metabolic Health Research

Beyond eating disorders, Matthew Baszucki has publicly stated that he healed his own bipolar disorder using a ketogenic diet. This personal narrative has become a central pillar of the family's philanthropic strategy. The Baszuckis have dedicated more than $55 million to researching metabolic health, with a specific focus on how therapeutic ketogenic interventions might treat mental illness. This funding supports a burgeoning space of influencers and researchers who are exploring the intersection of metabolism and psychiatric care, often bypassing traditional medical channels in their advocacy.

Funding Controversies and Future Trials

The scale of funding from the Baszucki Group has attracted attention beyond the immediate scope of the research. One podcast producer declined an invitation to host a show funded by the nonprofit, highlighting the controversial nature of private wealth influencing public health narratives. While researchers are excited about the possibility of new treatments, they insist that data from large, rigorous clinical trials is necessary to prove efficacy and safety. The debate continues between those advocating for immediate dietary experimentation and those calling for cautious, evidence-based medical protocols to protect patient health.