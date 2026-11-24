Tandem, the venture arm of Offchain, the company behind Arbitrum, co-led the round with Robinhood.

Ethereum treasury firm BTCS sells $43.8 million in ETH to cut Aave debt, CEO says 'we do not take this lightly'Robinhood and Tandem were the only investors in Rialto’s first funding round, which closed earlier this year, Rialto co-founder Can told The Block.

Rialto has processed more than $600 million in spot trading volume across its app and Swap API since launching publicly in July, Can said.developer Offchain, co-led the round, Rialto said Tuesday. They were the only investors, Rialto co-founder Can told The Block. Rialto began raising in October 2025 and closed the round in early 2026, Can said.

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The platform has announced the funding now as it emerged from stealth after a year of development, during which it said it worked closely with Tandem, Offchain and Robinhood.and was structured as equity with token warrants, Can said. He did not disclose the valuation or answer whether Rialto plans to launch a token or raise more funding in the near future. Can said that is his real first name but declined to disclose his full name.

Another co-founder, who goes by Riley, also declined to disclose their full name. Can said most of the Rialto team comes from a high-frequency trading background and has experience building low-latency trading systems.

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"That's the experience we're bringing to onchain markets," Can said. "Onchain markets have demonstrated the benefits of transparency and composability, but the next phase requires trading infrastructure that can deliver competitive liquidity and execution at scale. "Can said Rialto relies on its proprietary market-making infrastructure and routing technology. "Our PropAMM-driven approach puts market-making and inventory management directly onchain, so professional market makers can quote competitive prices," he said.

Rialto's router looks across trading venues for the best available price, Can said, noting that a recent upgrade cut average quote response times from 250 milliseconds to 20 milliseconds.

"Faster quotes track the market more closely, which means tighter prices for traders on the Rialto app and for platforms using the Swap API," he said. "Bringing onchain assets together with competitive liquidity and fast execution is the kind of work that helps the Robinhood Chain ecosystem grow, and we're excited to back the team," Ben Einstein, director of corporate and business development at Asked about competitors, Can said Rialto's Swap API competes with aggregators on liquidity and speed on Robinhood Chain, and its app is designed to compete with centralized platforms on performance and fees.

Rialto earns revenue from a 5-basis-point trading fee on the app, Can said. He did not share revenue figures. Rialto reported $199.3 million in trading volume in October, up from $53.4 million in September. Stock token trading volume rose 329% from September to $183.8 million in October, the platform said.

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Can said Rialto has processed more than $600 million in spot trading volume across its app and Swap API since launching publicly in July 2026. Asked about expansion to other blockchains, Can said Robinhood Chain remains Rialto's priority, and its Swap API is also live on Arbitrum. He said Rialto is working with firms in both ecosystems to support more assets as they come onchain.

"Our focus is on working with Robinhood and Offchain to make Rialto the go-to place to trade on Robinhood Chain and a core aggregator for Arbitrum," Can said. "We think the Robinhood Chain has a big opportunity to bring a new class of users onchain, and to give them execution that matches what they're used to on centralized platforms," Can added. "We have no other chains to announce.

" Rialto said it will use the funding for product development, hiring, and expansion. Can said the company was founded in mid-2025 and has fewer than 10 people across Europe and Asia, most of them engineers. It is hiring for backend engineering, marketing, and business development. Stay on top of the latest crypto VC funding and M&A deals, news, and trends with my free bi-monthly newsletter, The Funding.