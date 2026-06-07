Robin van Persie Sacked as Feyenoord Manager After 18 Months

Feyenoord have parted ways with manager Robin van Persie following an 18-month stint at the club. Despite securing Champions League qualification, the decision comes after a season without trophies and concerns over performance trends.

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Robin van Persie has been sacked as manager of Feyenoord after 18 months in charge. Van Persie returned to his boyhood club in February 2025.

He achieved Champions League qualification but departs the club after a year without silverware. The 42-year-old oversaw 30 wins and 19 losses during his 58-match spell in charge, having been promoted to the post largely through his accomplishments with the youth set up under Dick Advocaat.

'We have done a thorough analysis internally,' explained Feyenoord's technical director Devy Rigaux. 'We have included the development of the game delivered and the downward trend in terms of points, both in Europe and in the Eredivisie. 'The conclusion was that it would be better to start next season with a new head coach. 'Robin van Persie has given everything for the club over the past 1.5 years.

He certainly deserves credit for concluding a difficult season with a final second-place finish. This secured Champions League football, which is of course very important.

' Robin van Persie had an up-and-down 18 month stint at Feyenoord, his boyhood club Van Persie raised eyebrows earlier this season when he gave former England striker Raheem Sterling a chance to resurrect his career. It didn't go too well.

Van Persie spent the best part of his career at Arsenal from 2004 and helped them to win the FA Cup before joining Manchester United in 2012 where he won the Premier League in his first season at the club. It is expected he will take stock of his options in the next few weeks





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