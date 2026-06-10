Robin Roberts Temporarily Replaced on Good Morning America, Updates Fans on Upcoming Lifetime Movie

Robin Roberts, an American television personality, has been temporarily replaced by Rebecca Jarvis on Good Morning America. Roberts is currently in South Africa filming a Lifetime TV movie, which is based on the memoir Angel in the Rubble: The Miraculous Rescue of 9/11's Last Survivor.

Robin Roberts , an American television personality, has been temporarily replaced by Rebecca Jarvis on Good Morning America . Roberts was absent from the show for two consecutive weeks, with Jarvis filling in for her.

In an update to her fans, Roberts revealed that she and her wife, Amber Laign, are currently in South Africa filming a Lifetime TV movie. The movie, which stars Sherri Shepherd and Dondré T. Whitfield, is based on the memoir Angel in the Rubble: The Miraculous Rescue of 9/11's Last Survivor. Roberts is set to executive-produce the project through her company, Rock'n Robin Productions.

The movie chronicles the story of a New York City worker who was trapped under the collapse of Tower One and struggled to survive. The worker prayed intensely to be rescued and to get a second chance at life, and her prayers were answered when a man named Paul pulled her out of danger. The movie is set to be released in September.

This marks the fourth collaboration between Roberts and Lifetime, following previous productions such as I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story, Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story, and Mahalia. Jarvis is expected to continue filling in for Roberts on GMA until the hiatus comes to an end. In related news, several other movie trailers and casting announcements have been released recently. A new Katy Perry concert film trailer has been released, directed by Paul Dugdale.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Netflix AI movie has expanded its cast with a popular MCU actress, joining Toni Collette and two other actors. Nicholas Galitzine will be seen as a male supermodel in a new movie, and a Law & Order: SVU fan favorite has landed their next major role in a Western film. The full trailer for Enola Holmes 3 has also been released, and Robert Pattinson has found an unlikely muse for his role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Additionally, the romantic comedy film My Best Friend's Wedding has found a new streaming home, and Suki Waterhouse has spoken about her new album and her relationship with Robert Pattinson





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