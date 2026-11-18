ABC airs the 60 Years of Celebration countdown to the CMAs on Nov 17. Robin Roberts hosts featuring Darius Rucker and Lainey Wilson honoring Dolly Parton.

ABC will air the special program titled "Darius, Dolly and 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMAs with Robin Roberts" on Tuesday night at ten PM Eastern Time. This primetime broadcast serves as the official preview for the upcoming 60th CMA Awards, which are scheduled to take place on Wednesday night across ABC, Disney+, and Hulu screens. The event marks the sixteenth consecutive year that Robin Roberts has hosted this annual celebration, bringing her extensive experience in television journalism to the forefront of country music's biggest night.

Core Details of CMA Awards Countdown Special

The countdown special premieres on the ABC Network on Tuesday, November 17th, airing directly after the conclusion of "Dancing with the Stars." This broadcast is designed to give viewers a backstage look at the preparations and the significant moments leading up to the main ceremony. The program highlights six decades of groundbreaking performances, unforgettable collaborations, and the defining moments that have established the CMA Awards as a beloved tradition for generations of country music fans. It serves as a comprehensive guide to the stars and stories that will define the evening on Wednesday.

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Darius Rucker Documentary and Career Highlights

A central feature of the broadcast is a new feature-length documentary focusing on the life and career of Darius Rucker. The film explores the triumphs and hardships that have shaped the multi-talented artist, offering viewers an intimate look at his journey in the industry. Darius Rucker shares a preview of the upcoming CMA Awards and discusses the lessons he has learned throughout his long-standing career. His segment provides context for his current status as one of country music's most respected and enduring performers.

Lainey Wilson and Legacy of Dolly Parton

Lainey Wilson, the host of the 60th CMA Awards, joins Robin Roberts to discuss her preparations and her vision for the ceremony. She shares insights into how she hopes to honor the legacy of Dolly Parton, the cultural icon who passed away three months prior to the broadcast. Wilson reflects on the lessons she learned from Parton, emphasizing the star's unique wit, warmth, and unmistakable kindness. These reflections highlight the deep personal impact Dolly Parton had on her peers and the broader country music community.

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Tributes and Upcoming CMA Awards Coverage

The special features appearances from top country stars including Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, and Blake Shelton, who are getting ready to celebrate the event. Robin Roberts also revisits her unforgettable interviews with Dolly Parton, reflecting on the impact the legend left on the world of entertainment. This tribute underscores the significance of the sixty-year milestone, celebrating the artists who have made the CMA Awards a cornerstone of country culture. The broadcast sets the stage for the main awards show, ensuring fans are fully engaged with the history and personality of the genre.

Schedule and Viewing Information for Fans

Viewers can tune in to ABC on Tuesday, November 17th, at ten PM Eastern Time and nine PM Central Time to watch the countdown special. Following the broadcast, the main 60th CMA Awards ceremony will air on Wednesday night, providing a full weekend of entertainment for country music enthusiasts. This comprehensive programming block ensures that fans have ample opportunity to appreciate the history, the present, and the future of country music through the lens of its most iconic personalities and events.