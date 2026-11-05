Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

Good Morning America anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos were honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame stars on November 5, 2026, celebrating decades of journalism excellence in Los Angeles.

Good Morning America anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, November 5, 2026, in Los Angeles. The ceremony recognized their decades of service to American journalism and their status as trusted voices in broadcasting. The event took place at their new permanent location at 6290 Hollywood Boulevard near the historic El Capitan Theatre.

Walk of Fame Ceremony Details

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed the co-anchors to the legendary institution on this specific date. Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez stated that the organization was proud to honor their career achievements. Martinez described Roberts and Stephanopoulos as extraordinary talents who have made lasting impacts on viewers across the country. The double star installation serves as a permanent tribute to their broadcasting careers.

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Guest Speakers and Attendees

Michael J. Fox and Michael Strahan appeared as guest speakers during the ceremony to honor the GMA hosts. Niecy Nash-Betts also delivered remarks, alongside Debra OConnell, who serves as the chairman of Disney Entertainment Television. These figures represented the broader entertainment industry in celebrating the journalists' contributions to media.

Family Presence at Event

Roberts' wife, Amber Laign, and Stephanopoulos' wife, Alexandra Wentworth, were also in attendance for the special occasion. The couples stood together during the unveiling of the stars, marking a significant milestone in the anchors' professional lives. Their presence highlighted the personal support behind the public figures being honored by the Chamber of Commerce.

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Decades of Journalism Excellence

Since being named co-anchors of Good Morning America in 2009, Roberts and Stephanopoulos have guided viewers through major stories. Their work reflects decades of reporting marked by landmark interviews and major breaking news coverage. They have covered significant events in politics, culture, and entertainment with integrity and compassion.

Impact on American Broadcasting

Martinez emphasized that the anchors connect with audiences through their commitment to storytelling. The celebration highlights their remarkable contributions to broadcasting and their influence on national conversations. The installation of the stars serves as a testament to their enduring legacy in television journalism.