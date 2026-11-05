ABC News anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos received Hollywood Walk of Fame stars on November 5, 2026, in a dual ceremony celebrating their decades of journalism excellence on Good Morning America.

ABC News anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a dual ceremony held on Thursday, November 5, 2026, in Los Angeles. The event took place on Hollywood Boulevard, marking a significant milestone for two of the most recognized faces in American broadcast journalism. The double ceremony was streamed live, allowing a global audience to witness the recognition of their extensive careers and the trust they have built with millions of viewers over the years.

Ceremony Details and Guest Speakers

Renowned actor Michael J. Fox, actress Niecy Nash-Betts, and Debra O'Connell, chairman of Disney Entertainment Television, served as guest speakers for the event. The gathering brought together industry leaders and personal friends to honor the long-standing partnership between Roberts and Stephanopoulos. Their official Walk of Fame stars are located at 6290 Hollywood Boulevard, situated near the historic El Capitan Theatre, a central landmark in the heart of the entertainment district.

Also read Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

Robin Roberts and Career Legacy

During her tribute, Niecy Nash-Betts highlighted the inspirational impact Roberts has had on diverse audiences across the nation. Nash-Betts stated that a young Black girl seeing Roberts' name on the sidewalk will realize that her dreams are achievable. She emphasized that Roberts' life has been defined by courage, faith, and kindness, touching countless lives through her personal journey. Nash-Betts noted that while Hollywood places a star on the ground today, Roberts has spent her life showing the world how to reach for the sky.

George Stephanopoulos Professional Respect

Michael J. Fox offered a heartfelt tribute to Stephanopoulos, describing him as someone who takes his journalistic duties very seriously. Fox mentioned that Stephanopoulos is proud of the work he performs daily and holds deep affection for the people who watch his broadcast. He recalled seeing Stephanopoulos chat with viewers on multiple occasions, often leaving them happier than he found them. Fox even jokingly nominated Stephanopoulos to run for office during the 2028 election, underscoring his public appeal.

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Broadcast Impact and Future Steps

Since being named co-anchors of Good Morning America in 2009, Roberts and Stephanopoulos have guided audiences through major political, cultural, and entertainment stories. Their reporting is marked by landmark interviews, breaking news coverage, and deeply personal storytelling that has resonated with families nationwide. Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez stated that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome them, citing their integrity and commitment to storytelling as key factors in their success.

Industry Recognition and Conclusion

Debra O'Connell and other industry figures attended the event to celebrate the anchors' remarkable contributions to broadcasting. Martinez added that it is a privilege to honor these two extraordinary talents with a double star. The ceremony serves as a lasting testament to their impact on viewers across the country. The event concluded with Roberts, Stephanopoulos, and guest speakers posing for photographs, immortalizing their legacy in the walk of fame history.