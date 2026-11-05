Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

GMA anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos received Hollywood Walk of Fame stars on Nov. 5, 2026. Michael J. Fox spoke at the ceremony.

Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos were officially honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The ceremony took place in Los Angeles, recognizing two of the most recognizable faces in American broadcast journalism. The event celebrated their enduring career and significant contributions to television news.

Celebrity Guests and Family Attend

Michael J. Fox served as a guest speaker for the event, alongside Niecy Nash-Betts and Debra OConnell, the chairman of Disney Entertainment Television. Michael Strahan also appeared during the ceremony to pay tribute to his former colleagues. Roberts wife, Amber Laign, and Stephanopoulos wife, Alexandra Wentworth, were present in the audience to support the honorees.

Also read 'GMA' co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulous receiving stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A Legacy of Trusted Journalism

Since being named co-anchors in 2009, Roberts and Stephanopoulos have guided viewers through major stories in politics, culture, and entertainment. Their work reflects decades of reporting defined by landmark interviews and breaking news coverage. Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez praised their integrity, compassion, and commitment to storytelling. Martinez stated the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce was proud to welcome them to this prestigious institution.

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Location and Public Access Details

Fans can find the new stars at 6290 Hollywood Boulevard, near the historic El Capitan Theatre. The location serves as a permanent tribute to their impact on broadcasting. The double star installation marks a significant milestone in their careers. It solidifies their status as trusted voices in American media.

Future Implications for Broadcast News

This honor highlights the lasting influence of daytime news programs on national culture. Roberts and Stephanopoulos have maintained high standards of journalism throughout their tenure. The ceremony underscores the value of personal connection in modern news delivery. Their stories continue to resonate with audiences across the country.