Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos received Hollywood Walk of Fame stars on Nov. 5, 2026, in Los Angeles during a ceremony celebrating their decades of journalism.

Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos will be honored Thursday with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony took place on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in Los Angeles, celebrating the broadcasting duo's significant contributions to American journalism.

Core Ceremony Details

The double star ceremony marked a major milestone for the long-running morning news program. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce organized the event to recognize the anchors' enduring presence in the media landscape. The two journalists have been recognized for their integrity and commitment to storytelling over their decades-long careers.

Also read How to watch George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts' Walk of Fame ceremony

Since being named co-anchors of the broadcast in 2009, Roberts and Stephanopoulos have guided viewers through some of the biggest stories in politics, culture, and entertainment. Their work on the program reflects years of reporting marked by landmark interviews, major breaking news coverage, and deeply personal storytelling. This history of comprehensive journalism served as the primary basis for their selection.

Stakeholder Positions and Attendees

Debra O'Connell, president of the ABC News Group & Disney Entertainment Networks, joined the festivities alongside actors Michael J. Fox and Niecy Nash to celebrate Roberts and Stephanopoulos. Michael J. Fox and Michael Strahan also appeared during the ceremony honoring the pair with stars on the Walk of Fame on Nov. 5, 2026, in Los Angeles. The presence of high-profile industry figures underscored the significance of the occasion.

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Family members also played a central role in the proceedings. Robin Roberts' wife, Amber Laign, and George Stephanopoulos' wife, Alexandra Wentworth, were in attendance. The group posed for photographs together, highlighting the personal support network behind the public figures. From left, Alexandra Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, and Amber Laign appeared at the Walk of Fame ceremony on Nov. 5, 2026.

Real-World Impact and Statements

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce issued an official statement regarding the honor. Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in the statement, "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos to the Hollywood Walk of Fame." The organization emphasized the trust that audiences place in the anchors.

Martinez added that the anchors have become trusted voices in American journalism. She noted that they connect with audiences through their integrity, compassion, and commitment to storytelling. The producer described it as a privilege to honor these two extraordinary talents with a double star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The recognition highlights the lasting impact the anchors have made on viewers across the country. The ceremony celebrates their remarkable contributions to broadcasting and the daily ritual of morning news consumption. The event reaffirmed the cultural relevance of the morning news format in an evolving media environment.

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Historical Context of the Honor

Michael Strahan, another former Good Morning America co-anchor, was also present at the event. His appearance linked the current anchors to the program's broader legacy of celebrity journalists. The ceremony served as a bridge between the show's past successes and its current leadership.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has historically recognized television personalities for their sustained excellence. This specific installation continues that tradition by honoring two of the most recognizable faces in American broadcasting. The date of Nov. 5, 2026, marks the official recognition of their two-decade impact on the industry.

The event concluded with formal presentations of the star plaques to the honored individuals. The attendance of industry leaders, family members, and former colleagues created a comprehensive tribute to their careers. The ceremony stands as a definitive acknowledgment of their professional achievements in television news.