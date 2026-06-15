Robin Hood Film Adaptations Ranked by Critics and Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes

A comprehensive look at how different Robin Hood movies, from the 1938 classic to the 2025 Hugh Jackman remake, have been received on Rotten Tomatoes, highlighting critical and audience splits across visual style, narrative, and performances.

Rotten Tomatoes rankings highlight the varied reception of Robin Hood film adaptations . The 2018 live-action Robin Hood starring Taron Egerton , Jamie Foxx, and Ben Mendelsohn drew heavy criticism for its stylized modern medieval aesthetic, unconvincing CGI action, and dull script.

The 1993 parody Robin Hood: Men in Tights by Mel Brooks, featuring Cary Elwes, divided critics but gained a strong audience following, becoming a cult favorite. Ridley Scott's 2010 Robin Hood with Russell Crowe and Cate Blanchett was praised for its visuals and performances but faulted for a flat political narrative.

The 1991 Kevin Costner version Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves remains divisive; critics dismissed its narrative inconsistency and Costner's acting, yet audiences embraced its scale and action, with Alan Rickman's Sheriff of Nottingham earning universal acclaim. Disney's 1973 animated Robin Hood, an anthropomorphic animal tale, is a cherished classic despite repetitive animation.

Finally, the upcoming 2025 adaptation starring Hugh Jackman has already earned a high rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on early reviews, with praise for Jackman's gritty performance and strong supporting turns from Jodie Comer and Bill Skarsgård. At the top of the list stands the 1938 definitive swashbuckler The Adventures of Robin Hood, starring Errol Flynn, which maintains a perfect Tomatometer score for its cast, pacing, and action sequences.

The article is authored by Maggie Dela Paz, a seasoned entertainment writer with a passion for film and TV, especially K-Dramas and anime. Additional brief news items cover Moana's new Lin-Manuel Miranda song, Sony's comedy moving to Netflix, a Stranger Things creators' film set for release, Spider-Man's new villain tease, Dead by Daylight adding Art the Clown, James Gunn praising an overlooked action film, a Lego movie heading to Netflix, Hulu adding a Pete Davidson horror film, Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein project, Jason Momoa's reaction to a Snyder cult revisit, among other entertainment updates





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Robin Hood Rotten Tomatoes Film Adaptations Taron Egerton Russell Crowe Kevin Costner Hugh Jackman Errol Flynn Disney Ridley Scott Mel Brooks Movie Reviews

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Furious Sets New Rotten Tomatoes Record, Surpassing The Raid with 96% Audience ScoreThe new action thriller The Furious, starring Joe Taslim, has achieved a near-perfect 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, breaking the actor's previous record set by The Raid. The film, which premiered at TIFF 2025 and was released in June 2026, has been praised for its fight choreography and intense spectacle, drawing comparisons to the beloved Indonesian classic. With a strong domestic box office projection and an international release by Lionsgate, The Furious is shaping up to be one of the year's biggest hits.

Read more »

Superman Returns To Screens With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score Ahead of SupergirlThe acclaimed animated Superman series has returned to rave reviews, earning a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score for its latest season.

Read more »

Ten Shows That Didn't Receive the Perfect Rotten Tomatoes ScoreThis article explores some of TV's most genre and era-defining series that didn't manage to reach the perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, despite being considered among the best of the best. Hacks, Atlanta, Better Call Saul, Justified, and Friday Night Lights are featured, alongside an explanation of the factors minimizing their chances of a 100% rating and a summary of the shows' accolades and appeals

Read more »

House of the Dragon Season 3: Prequel TV Show Earns Impressive Rotten Tomatoes Score, Cast RevealedHouse of the Dragon Season 3 has earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score ahead of its premiere, with a 97% rating based on more than 30 critic reviews. The prequel TV show has surpassed its previous installments in terms of scale and large-scale battle sequences, with the third season being the most ambitious entry so far. The show's cast includes notable actors like Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, and Freddie Fox.

Read more »