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Utah Mammoth center Barrett Hayton and Dallas Stars center Sam Steel reach for the puck drop during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

Jason Robertson had two goals and matched a season high with four points, and Mikko Rantanen added two goals as the Dallas Stars beat the Utah Mammoth 7-4 on Saturday night. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen had a goal and a career-high five points, and Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist after being honored before the game for registering his 1,000th career point for the Stars.

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Tyler Seguin added a late empty-net goal and Jake Oettinger stopped 34 shots for his 14th win, tied for second among NHL goaltenders. Robertson, who leads Dallas with 15 goals and 33 points, has four goals and seven points in the last two games. Rantanen’s goals came in the second period, when Dallas outscored Utah 3-1 and outshot the Mammoth 16-7 to take a 5-3 lead. The Stars are 9-0-0 when leading after two periods.