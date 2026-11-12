Minnesota Candy Store Owner Robert Wagner Faces Court on Dec 18 for Selling Boozy Treats

Robert Wagner of Minnesota's Largest Candy Store faces gross misdemeanor charges for selling alcohol-filled treats without a permit, facing up to 364 days in jail.

Robert Wagner, the 66-year-old owner of Minnesota's Largest Candy Store in Jordan, is scheduled to make his first court appearance on December 18 following his arrest for selling alcohol-filled confections without a proper license. This legal development comes after a criminal complaint was filed on October 27, confirming the state's intent to prosecute the proprietor of the famous roadside attraction. The charges stem from a covert undercover operation conducted by agents from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division earlier in July.

The undercover investigation was triggered by an anonymous tip that led state agents to visit the store and purchase several items containing alcohol. During the operation, agents bought chocolate-covered brandy cherries with a 7.3% brandy concentration and chocolates featuring a whiskey syrup center that measured 3.58% alcohol by volume. The store, located roughly 42 miles from St. Paul, lacked any special procedures or age verification for these items, allowing customers to purchase them in the exact same manner as regular candy.

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Beyond the licensing issue, the criminal complaint alleges that the store sold some of the alcohol-filled treats to a minor child without checking the minor's identification. This specific accusation adds a layer of severity to the gross misdemeanor charge, which carries a potential penalty of up to 364 days behind bars and a fine of up to $3,000. Wagner claimed that a customer had tipped off the authorities without ever discussing the matter with him directly, expressing surprise that state agents made a purchase that authorities now allege was illegal.

Wagner maintains that he believed the shop was legally permitted to stock these spirits-infused treats, even though he acknowledged the business lacked a liquor license. He stated that the products were intended to offer every conceivable candy variety, noting that he has carried these items for many years without raising the issue with regulators. Wagner argued that if he intended to break the law, he would not display illegal substances on the front shelves where 650,000 customers walk by annually.

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The owner insisted that his reading of the law allowed him to stock the candy, which he has carried for so long he does not know exactly how many years it has been on the shelves. He told reporters that if state agents had approached him at the time of the purchase, he would have been open to discussion. He suggested that he would have removed the items if convinced they were illegal, stating that he would never openly display something he knew to be unlawful in such a prominent location.

Despite the serious nature of the charges, Wagner has found humor in the situation, placing a sign outside his shop that dubs it Minnesota's Most Wanted Candy Store. The establishment, which began as a family apple stand in 1979, is a well-known roadside attraction in Jordan. Wagner insists that his aim is simply to provide a unique selection of sweets, including exotic items like suckers with scorpions inside, rather than to illegally distribute alcohol to the public.

He emphasized that he carries the spiked treats to ensure every conceivable candy option is available, even if they do not represent a major portion of sales. The 66-year-old proprietor explained that stocking the candies was never meant as a way to illegally sell alcohol but rather to satisfy customer demand for unique flavors. He maintains that his actions were never intended to violate the spirit of the law, despite the clear regulatory breaches identified by the enforcement division.

Wagner's case highlights the strict enforcement of liquor laws in Minnesota, even for small quantities found within candy. The Gross misdemeanor charge means he faces significant legal risks, including potential jail time and substantial financial penalties. His upcoming court date on December 18 will determine the next steps in this unusual legal battle that has captured local attention.