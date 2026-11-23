Robert Stewart and Tommy Golden have pleaded guilty to sexual offenses in the Stockport trial involving a drugged woman, expanding the case against her husband who admitted 62 crimes.

Robert Stewart and Tommy Golden have formally admitted to sexually abusing a woman whose husband is currently on trial for orchestrating a decades-long pattern of sexual violence. Stewart, a seventy-year-old retired DJ, changed his plea during proceedings at the Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester. Separately, Tommy Golden, a fifty-nine-year-old former pub landlord from Bolton, appeared before magistrates and admitted to a single count of sexual assault.

Stewart Pleads Guilty to Specific Charges

Robert Stewart, aged seventy, was arraigned on three of the four counts he originally faced regarding the abuse of the victim at her family home in Stockport. He admitted to two counts of raping his victim on September 21, 2025, and one count of conspiracy to administer a substance with intent. A jury at the Crown Court formally found him guilty of these three charges after he entered his guilty pleas. However, Stewart continues to deny a fourth count alleging conspiracy to rape, meaning he must still stand trial for that specific allegation.

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Golden Appears Before Magistrates

Tommy Golden, aged fifty-nine, was not part of the main group of defendants currently standing trial at the Crown Court. He appeared via videolink from Risley Prison in Warrington at the Manchester magistrates court. During this separate hearing, Golden admitted to sexually touching the victim on June 29, 2025. Reports indicate he is the former landlord of a pub in Bolton, Greater Manchester. He has been remanded back into custody and is scheduled to be sentenced after the conclusion of the current trial involving his co-defendants.

Husband Orchestrated Abuse Over Two Decades

The case centers on the husband, a man in his sixties, who has pleaded guilty to sixty-two sexual offenses committed against his wife over a period of twenty years. He admitted to multiple crimes including rape, sexual assault, and administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offense. The couple resides in a four-bedroom home in Stockport, Greater Manchester, where the abuse allegedly took place. In 2023, the husband began inviting men he had met online to the property to participate in the abuse of his wife.

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Prosecution Describes Systematic Drug Use

Prosecutor Louise Oakley KC opened the case by describing how the men on trial derived sexual gratification from the use and abuse of the victim. She stated that the woman was given a cocktail of stupefying drugs before the assaults occurred. Oakley told jurors that the husband lived a double life masked in respectability while hiding dark and depraved secrets. She further noted that the depravity of the nine men currently on trial had no bounds regarding their treatment of the victim.

Other Defendants and Co-Conspirators

Robert Stewart stands trial alongside David Graves, Jonathan Kirk, Mohammed Sabir, Alan Keelan, Jordan Wallace, Philip Wild, Richard Townsend, and Daniel Rayner. David Graves, aged sixty, denies conspiracy to commit rape, sexual assault, and administering drugs. Jonathan Kirk, a forty-three-year-old senior paramedic, denies two rapes against the unconscious woman in August 2025. Mohammed Sabir, twenty-nine, was allegedly one of two men who raped the victim in a single night in September 2025.

Jordan Wallace, thirty-one, works in a building company and as a dog walker. Philip Wild, fifty-eight, is accused of attempted rape and sexual assault. Richard Townsend, thirty-eight, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in her bed. Alan Keelan, forty-two, is a youth football coach, and Daniel Rayner, forty-two, is a self-employed mechanic. All these men deny various sexual offenses. Additionally, four other men-Karl Lindsay, Graham Brougham, Keith Fotheringham, and Sean Peers-have already pleaded guilty to various sex offenses at earlier hearings and will be sentenced alongside the husband at a later date.