Robert Smith Teases New Cure Music and 2027 Concerts

The Cure frontman reveals two new albums and hints at more shows in 2027, following a summer of European festival performances.

The Cure frontman Robert Smith has confirmed that the band is preparing new music for fans, signaling a significant shift for the iconic post-punk group after years of touring existing material. Smith, who recently celebrated his 67th birthday, shared updates regarding future projects during a voicemail message that highlighted upcoming performances and unreleased recordings.

These developments follow a busy summer for the band, which included a high-profile appearance at the Glastonbury Festival on June 30, 2019, at Worthy Farm in Pilton, England. That performance featured a collaboration with Reeves Gabrels, who joined Smith on the Pyramid stage, marking a notable moment in the band's extensive history of live shows and musical innovation.

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The Cure Upcoming Concert Schedule

Smith teased that The Cure will perform more concerts in 2027, noting that fans can expect these future shows to include new songs. While specific dates and venues remain under wraps, Smith expressed confidence that the upcoming tours will be filled with fresh material, encouraging listeners to watch for official announcements in the coming months.

This announcement follows a rigorous summer tour that saw the band playing more than a dozen European festivals. The tour culminated on August 30 with an appearance at the Rock en Seine festival in Saint-Cloud, France, providing a strong finish to a season of live performances that kept the band in the spotlight across the continent.

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New Music And Creative Collaborations

Beyond live performances, Smith revealed that he has two additional albums in the pipeline. He described one of these projects as a companion piece that is nearly ready for release, while the third album consists of random late-night studio experiments that he believes are of high quality despite their unconventional nature.

The summer tour also served as the platform for the debut of The Cure's collaboration on Olivia Rodrigo's track What's Wrong With Me. This performance first took place at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain, in June, showcasing the band's willingness to engage with contemporary artists and introduce their sound to new audiences.

What Comes Next For Fans

As of now, no further details have been provided regarding the titles or release dates of the two unreleased albums. Smith's comments suggest that the music industry is on the cusp of another era of creativity for The Cure, with the potential for new songs to debut at upcoming European festivals and concert dates.

For fans eager to hear the new material, Smith's invitation to watch this space indicates that official announcements are imminent. The combination of live performances, collaborations, and recorded releases promises to keep The Cure at the forefront of the rock music landscape in the years to come.