Robert Saleh's First Preseason with Titans will be Different (And Fans Should be Excited)

The Tennessee Titans are in the middle of the offseason program. OTAs are back underway this week, and after those wrap up, the team will hold mandatory minicam

are in the middle of the offseason program. OTAs are back underway this week, and after those wrap up, the team will hold mandatory minicamp next week.

After the team gets back from break, training camp will get underway, and that's how you really know football is close to being back. The preseason is after that, and it's always fun to see who can turn into a preseason star.as the head coach and based on what he's said so far, he's going to do things a little differently. Today, let's talk about why we should be excited about this preseason slate.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. , Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Obviously, preseason games don't count. That doesn't mean teams don't try though, and don't use these games as a litmus test.

For the Titans, they couldn't have had three better opponents to test themselves against. The Titans are slated to play the San Francisco 49ers on the road and then the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears at home. All three of those teams made the playoffs in 2025 and the Seahawks, of course, were Super Bowl champions. The Titans likely won't have to face all of these team's starters, but these are still deep rosters with great coaching staffs.

It will be very interesting to see how the Titans' starters perform against these great teams. And speaking of the Titans' starters... Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh speaks with the media before the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn. , Friday, May 1, 2026.

| DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Every coaching staff handles the preseason differently. Typically, teams want to see their starting unit on the field for a few drives in the first couple games, and then maybe a full quarter in the final game. Some of the game's biggest stars, meanwhile, won't play at all.will do things a little differently.

Saleh recently stated that the current plan is for the starters to play in every game. It makes sense why he would want to do that, considering this is an all-new system with a ton of new players who haven't been together long. Of course, you run the risk of injury, but injuries can happen at any time. For fans who want to actually see what the team will look like, this is exciting news.

We'll get to see players like Cam Ward, Carnell Tate, and Cor'Dale Flott on the field against some great opponents. Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward talks with Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn. , Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Saleh mentioned he wants his starters to play, but that wasn't the only notable thing he said about the preseason.

The coach also mentioned that he's working on. The 2024 Miami Dolphins are the only team that's ever had joint practices with three different teams. Typically, teams will do one set of joint practices, maybe two, and then have a week or two to do solo prep.

However, Saleh clearly thinks it will be beneficial to see each of these opponents in practice before squaring off in an exhibition. This is cool for fans, because they'll get to see their favorite players go against elite talent from other teams. It will also give a slightly better idea of where the Titans are at compared to other teams. Loading recommendations...

Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsBryce W. Lazenby is a Nashville native who has been covering the Tennessee Titans since 2020. His previous stops include Titan Sized, Titans Wire, and A to Z Sports, among others. When not watching football, Lazenby enjoys golfing and spending time with his family. Follow him on X @TitansOnSI





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