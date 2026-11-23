Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh ripped his team's performance after a 51-30 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, calling it disgusting and embarrassing football as the Titans fell to 1-9. Dallas racked up 480 total yards and eight scoring possessions without a turnover.

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh did not hide his frustration Sunday after his defense was shredded in a 51-30 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, a defeat that dropped the Titans to 1-9 on the season and extended their losing streak to four games.

It was disgusting, embarrassing football, Saleh said in his postgame press conference. That starts with me. I got to figure it out. The Cowboys scored on eight possessions, recording seven touchdowns and a field goal before kneeling to end the game.

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Dallas Cowboys Dominant Offense

Dallas racked up 480 total yards on nine drives without committing a turnover while Tennessee fell to 1-9. Dallas also committed two more penalties than the Titans, yet still dominated throughout. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott broke down the big offensive game afterward. Prescott completed 28 of 33 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.

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Saleh, a defensive-minded coach, took ownership of yet another Titans loss. Giving up 50 is unacceptable, Titans linebacker Cedric Gray told reporters. We got to stop the bleeding. Cornerback Josh Williams added, It is a team sport, but somewhere on a play you are going to have a one-on-one matchup.

Our job as a professional is to win them. Saleh said he expected a high-scoring game but saw mistakes undermine his team. We took a step back today, obviously, he added. I felt like it was going to be a game, a high-scoring football game.

Titans Defensive Struggles

Overall, mistakes got in our way offensively that kept us from being able to put up more points. At the end of the day it did not matter. Defensively it was not good enough. Tennessee responded with too many field goals in the first half after the Cowboys had scored touchdowns.

The Titans cut the deficit to 11 points with their first drive of the second half when Cam Ward ran into the end zone from the goal line. Wide receiver Carnell Tate ran for a touchdown after a catch, staying inches from being down before realizing he had not been touched. But Dallas answered again, scoring on a Prescott rush, and Tennessee could not cut the deficit further.

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Playoff Hopes Fade

Ward threw a touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley with 31 seconds left in the game. Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron broke up a pass intended for Ridley during the second half. The defeat secured Tennessee's fifth consecutive losing season. The franchise has not made the NFL playoffs since 2021 and is one loss away from five straight seasons with double-digit defeats.

Saleh is in his first year on the job, and the organization's struggles long preceded him.