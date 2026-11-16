John Hlavin reveals that Robert Rodriguez's Zorro reboot for The CW was cancelled, though the script remains available. This update follows the dormancy of the franchise since the 2005 Antonio Banderas films.

Producer John Hlavin has provided a definitive update on the stalled Zorro reboot project, confirming that The CW chose not to move forward with the series. The announcement clarifies the status of a gender-flipped take on the iconic masked vigilante that was previously developed in partnership with CBS. While the network decision marks a setback for the specific iteration, the creative foundation remains intact.

Network Decision On The CW Series

Hlavin, who previously served as the showrunner for the Zorro project, addressed the current standing of the production directly. He stated that The CW ultimately decided against producing the series, effectively halting its immediate development. This confirmation ends a period of uncertainty regarding the project's future after years of little public information.

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Despite the network's refusal to greenlight the series, the creative assets have not been discarded. Hlavin verified that the original script still exists and is available for consideration. The project remains tied to its creators, ensuring it is not completely lost to the industry.

Robert Rodriguez And Casting Plans

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The reboot was spearheaded by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, who maintained his involvement with the intellectual property. Hlavin noted that Rodriguez and his sister, actress Rebecca Rodriguez, are still attached to the project. Their continued interest suggests the studio behind the adaptation has not abandoned the vision entirely.

Original plans for the series involved a significant narrative shift from previous iterations. The story was designed to feature the original Zorro's daughter assuming the mantle of the hero. This approach aimed to modernize the legacy character for contemporary television audiences while honoring the source material.

Dormancy Since Banderas Era Films

This development highlights a long period of inactivity for the Zorro franchise in major Hollywood productions. The last time United States audiences witnessed the character in live-action film was during the mid-2000s. Director Martin Campbell helmed two blockbuster movies starring Antonio Banderas as the titular hero.

Catherine Zeta-Jones played the female lead opposite Banderas in these productions. The first film, released in 2005, was a significant commercial success. It grossed $250 million at the box office worldwide.

The production budget for that initial 2005 film was estimated to be between $60 and $90 million. This performance established high expectations for the sequel. However, the second film experienced diminishing returns in its financial performance.

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The sequel earned only $142 million at the global box office. Its production budget exceeded $70 million. These figures contributed to the franchise falling into dormancy within the Hollywood market.

International Production And Future Outlook

While the franchise has been largely dormant in Hollywood, production has continued internationally. A new Zorro series premiered in 2024 on Prime Video's Latin America platforms. This indicates that demand for the character persists in specific regional markets.

The core narrative of Zorro involves a masked swordsman operating in the Spanish territory of Alta California during the 19th century. This territory now comprises states such as California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, and Wyoming. The character is consistently portrayed as a nobleman defending common people from Spanish rule.

Rebooting the character presents significant challenges for modern filmmakers. Ideas for modern updates have not reliably enticed fans. Conversely, period piece reboots represent expensive gambles with uncertain financial returns.

With the script remaining available and the creators still engaged, the Zorro franchise retains potential for future revival. The cancellation by The CW does not preclude other networks or streaming services from exploring the concept. The enduring nature of the IP suggests it may find a new foothold eventually.