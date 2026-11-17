CBS passed on the new Zorro reboot led by Robert and Rebecca Rodriguez. Despite the cancellation, the script remains intact and the creators are seeking a new network home for the Latinx-led series.

Robert Rodriguez and his sister Rebecca Rodriguez have confirmed that their planned Zorro reboot series is no longer moving forward at CBS. The project, which was announced in late 2024, has faced significant hurdles during its development phase. CBS officially chose not to produce the series, halting immediate progress on the screen adaptation.

CBS Declines to Produce New Zorro Series

John Hlavin, who is co-writing the script for the adaptation alongside Rebecca Rodriguez, provided definitive updates on the project status. He stated clearly that CBS chose not to do the series. However, he emphasized that the script still exists and the Rodriguez siblings remain actively involved in efforts to get the show off the ground elsewhere.

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This development marks a significant shift for the IP, which had spent years navigating the complex landscape of major television studios. The rejection by CBS does not signal the end of the character's journey on screen, but rather a pause in this specific iteration. The creators are now looking for alternative platforms to bring the story to audiences.

Development History and Creative Evolution

The reboot was expected to be set in modern times, following a young Latinx woman. The plot would see her learn that her father was the titular hero and carry on his work for her Austin, Texas community. This contemporary approach aimed to resonate with modern viewers while honoring the legacy of the vigilante.

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The project had previously been set at NBC and The CW in the early 2020s before eventually moving to CBS Studios. This movement between networks highlights the challenges in securing a final home for such a ambitious reboot. Each potential network brought different creative considerations and market strategies to the table.

Early in the process, five-time Emmy nominee Sofía Vergara was attached to help produce the series via her Latin World Entertainment (LatinWe) banner. Her involvement signaled a strong push for authentic representation. When Zorro shifted to The CW, Vergara was no longer attached to the project, marking a change in the production team's composition.

Competing Projects and Market Context

As Zorro shifted to The CW, Sean Tretta, known for his work on Mayans M.C., came onboard to co-write that version with Rebecca Rodriguez. This change in writing leadership reflected the evolving creative direction under different network stewardship. The show struggled to maintain momentum amidst these shifting alliances.

The Rodriguez Zorro reboot was not the only new iteration of the character in development. Multiple international productions were in various stages of development and production globally. Wilmer Valderrama was also set to lead a series for Disney+, adding to the crowded field of potential Zorro adaptations.

Much like the Rodriguez siblings' version, that series was left in doubt as few updates have come out since. The star and executive producer has remained busy with his role of Torres on NCIS over at CBS. This concurrent commitment likely limited his ability to push the Disney+ series forward during a critical period.

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Future Prospects Amid Industry Consolidation

John Hlavin may not have a more concrete update on the show's chances at this moment. His assurance that Zorro is not yet dead does mark an encouraging sign for fans. It suggests that the creative vision remains viable and worthy of production elsewhere.

In the wake of the Skydance and Paramount, and Skydance and Warner Bros. mergers, there has been a lot of uncertainty. This uncertainty concerns the projects that the latter studios had in development across their various branches. Many of these projects have since been quietly cancelled for cost-saving measures.

Despite these challenges, Rodriguez is a filmmaker who sticks with planned projects. From the Ben Affleck-led thriller Hypnotic to the star-studded Sin City sequel, he has navigated rocky development cycles before finally getting made. This resilience offers hope for the Zorro reboot finding a new home.

Given his recent relationship with Netflix and overall cult following, there is a very real shot his and his sister's Zorro reboot will find a new home at some point in the future. The industry landscape may shift again, providing an opportunity for the project to resume production under new ownership or streaming agreements.