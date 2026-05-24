Robert Redford's Unlikely Streaming Hit: An Unfinished Life

The modern Western drama 'An Unfinished Life' starring Robert Redford has become an unlikely streaming favorite, earning its flowers in the shadow of his passing.

Last September, the world lost another Hollywood icon when it was confirmed that Robert Redford had passed away aged 89. Following his breakout performance in 1969's Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Redford starred in countless great movies, such as 1975's Three Days of the Condor, followed one year later by All the President’s Men, and 1985's Out of Africa alongside Meryl Streep.

Across his sixty-year career, Redford scored an Academy Award win for Best Director and even earned the Academy's prestigious Honorary Award in 2002. With countless entries in his filmography, from starring roles to directorial efforts, Redford's movies regularly circle on the streaming charts.

However, at a time when the usual suspects often crack the top ten, one of his more underrated modern performances has become an unlikely streaming favorite. The film in question is the modern Western drama An Unfinished Life, released in 2005, which stars Redford as a recovering alcoholic who is reacquainted with his daughter, with the pair learning to heal old wounds.

Also starring Morgan Freeman and Jennifer Lopez, the Lasse Halström-directed feature was cruelly underrated by critics at the time, although famed critic Roger Ebert saw the sparkling gem beneath the poor reviews, praising the screenplay for being'modest and heartfelt' in his 3/4 review. Over two decades on and, in the shadow of Redford's passing, An Unfinished Life is earning its flowers.

At the time of writing, the movie is one of the ten most-streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S., a list currently topped by Mckenna Grace's 2026 body horror comedy Slanted. COLLIDER. Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Taylor Sheridan Universe Quiz Which Taylor Sheridan Show Do You Belong In? Yellowstone · Landman · Tulsa King · Mayor of Kingstown Four worlds.

All of them brutal, complicated, and built on power, loyalty, and the price of survival. Taylor Sheridan doesn't write heroes — he writes people who do what they have to do and live with the cost. Ten questions will reveal which one of his worlds you were made for. 🤠Yellowstone 🛢️Landman 👑Tulsa King ⚖️Mayor of Kingstown FIND YOUR WORLD → QUESTION 1 / 10POWER 01 Where does your power come from?

In Sheridan's world, everyone has leverage. The question is what kind. ALand, legacy, and a name that's been feared and respected for generations. BKnowing the deal better than anyone else in the room — and being willing to walk away first.

CReputation. I've earned it the hard way, and everyone in the room knows it. DBeing the only person both sides will talk to. That makes me indispensable — and dangerous.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 10LOYALTY 02 Who do you put first, no matter what? Loyalty in Sheridan's universe is always absolute — and always costly. AFamily — blood or chosen. The ranch, the name, the people who carry it with me.

BThe company — or whoever's signing the cheques. Loyalty follows the contract. CMy crew. The men who stood with me when it counted — I don't abandon them for anything.

DMy community — even when my community is a powder keg and I'm the only thing stopping it from blowing. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 10CONFLICT 03 Someone crosses a line. How do you respond? Every Sheridan protagonist has a line.

What matters is what happens after it's crossed. AQuietly, decisively, and in a way that sends a message to everyone watching. BI outmanoeuvre them legally, financially, and politically before they even know I've moved. CDirectly.

Old school. You cross me, you hear about it to your face — and then you deal with the consequences. DI absorb it, calculate the fallout, and find the move that keeps the whole system from collapsing.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 10SETTING 04 Where do you feel most in your element? Sheridan's worlds are as much about place as they are about people. AWide open land — mountains, sky, silence. Somewhere you can see trouble coming from a mile away.

BThe oil fields of West Texas — brutal, lucrative, and indifferent to whoever happens to be standing on top of them. CA mid-size city where the rules haven't quite caught up yet — fertile ground for someone with vision and nerve. DA rust-belt town built around a prison — where everyone's life is shaped by what's inside those walls.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 10MORALITY 05 How do you feel about operating in the grey? Nobody in a Sheridan show has clean hands. The question is how they carry the dirt. AI do what has to be done to protect what's mine.

I'll answer for it eventually — but not today. BGrey is just business. The line moves depending on what's at stake, and I move with it. CI have a code — it's not the law's code, but it's mine, and I don't break it.

DI've made peace with it. Keeping the peace requires compromises most people don't have the stomach for.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 10AMBITION 06 What are you actually fighting to hold onto? Every Sheridan character is fighting a war. The real question is what they're defendin





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