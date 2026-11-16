Robert Pattison Has a History of Bond-Worthy Suits

The actor, who was announced as the next James Bond today, knows his way around a suave suit or tuxedo.

. As such, the British star will soon be slipping into 007’s signature slick suits in an upcoming Bond film to be directed by Denis Villeneuve.

While it will be a while before we see what stamp Pattinson puts on the beloved franchise, one thing is for certain: His red carpet history definitely proves he’s got the style DNA to play Bond.

Also read Robert Pattinson named next James Bond, becoming seventh actor to play 007

For years now, the star has been sticking to wearing a sleek array of suits and tuxedos for his public appearances—a uniform that his new secret agent character almost wears exclusively in the films, too. On past red carpets, Pattinson has favored classic black tuxedos and bow ties, but he’s also worn unlined styles with unbuttoned shirts—and no tie!

—that feel just a little bit less stuffy. Pattinson’s effortless approach to tailoring, then, could be a preview to a new era and mood for Bond—something a little more relaxed and contemporary, compared to the rigid, slim-fit suits that past Bonds have worn on-screen. Where Bond goes traditional, Pattinson has favored slouchier-fit silhouettes, undone ties, and chunkier shoes that add a more modern edge to dressing up.

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It’s all very Bond, butCANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Robert Pattinson attends the "Die My Love" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France. Of course, in Hollywood, it’s not uncommon for actors to dress for the part they want—so perhaps Pattinson has been method-dressing to play Bond all along.

Or, maybe his innate penchant for suiting up is what got him cast over all of the other auditioning heartthrobs. Whatever the case may be, the actor’s style feels like the correct inspiration for guiding Bond’s wardrobe today.

The film’s costume department should start pinning some of Pattinson’s best suiting hits to the mood boardKim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Found Their Loved-up Couple Style Rhythm, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion, where he covers celebrity style, red carpet fashion, trends, emerging designers, and more. He is particularly passionate about championing Indigenous stories and artists—a niche that reflects his own Ojibwe heritage, hailing from Nipissing First Nation in Canada. He regularly ...