Theatrical agent Michael Whitehall says he rejected a young Robert Pattinson, who later signed with a rival agent and became the next James Bond star.

Robert Pattinson's appointment as the next James Bond has caused widespread excitement, but it has also left one prominent showbusiness family feeling rather stung. Michael Whitehall, a prominent theatrical agent and the father of comedian Jack Whitehall, has revealed that he turned down the chance to represent Pattinson, who is 40. Pattinson was instead taken on by a rival agent, who went on to build a fortune from the Hollywood star.

Pattinson and Jack Whitehall, who is 38, attended Tower House School in south-west London together. Jack's mother, Hilary Whitehall, photographed the young Pattinson at the family home, a detail she later shared while discussing the story on The Wittering Whitehalls podcast.

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Why Michael Whitehall Said No to Robert Pattinson

Michael Whitehall said he refused to sign Robert Pattinson because he did not believe the teenager was a suitable client at that stage. According to Michael, Pattinson first told him that he wanted to become an actor, and asked for advice because Michael represented many actors he admired. Michael's clients have included Oscar winners Dame Judi Dench and Sir Daniel Day-Lewis.

Michael recalled that he initially thought Pattinson was in the garden to sweep up leaves, not to have his photograph taken. He said he found Pattinson charming, but warned him that acting meant long periods out of work and that there were a great many actors competing for roles. He told Pattinson that he was tall and good-looking, and suggested that he get a proper job instead.

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When Pattinson asked whether Michael would be interested in representing him, Michael said he would not be. He added that if Pattinson continued with acting, he hoped Pattinson would find a good agent, but that the agent would not be Michael himself.

Rival Agent Signed Pattinson and Built a Fortune

Pattinson was signed by a rival agent who later profited greatly from his career, according to Michael Whitehall's account. Hilary Whitehall explained on the podcast that a good agent had spotted Pattinson at the Old Sorting Office Theatre in Barnes when he was 18 or 19, and that the partnership had continued ever since, with Pattinson still represented by the same agent.

Hilary joked that the family could have been living in a villa in Cap d'Antibes had they taken Pattinson on at that point. She said that outcome was sadly not to be. The remark captured the light-hearted tone of the family's reflections on a decision that has since become a talking point in the industry.

Other Showbusiness Stories in the Column

Sir Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie, who have been friends since their days at Cambridge University, are reportedly planning a reunion with Dame Emma Thompson at the Garrick club in London. The club voted in 2024 to allow women to become members, and Dame Emma has reportedly been proposed for membership by her old friends, who appeared together in the TV show A Bit of Fry and Laurie.

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Not all Garrick members are happy about the proposal. One member described Fry and Laurie as two of the most unbearable men in club land, while another said there was a lot of grumbling among men who believe the pair might try to take over the club.

Elsewhere, US singing legend Cher, who is 80, has filed papers with the US Patent and Trademark Office seeking to trademark her name for virtual reality. Her application covers entertainment services and virtual environments in which users can interact for recreational, leisure or entertainment purposes. The filing follows similar moves by the estates of George Michael and Freddie Mercury, which also filed documents hoping to expand into live events.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, 36, wore a low-cut Valentino dress to the premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth at the BFI IMAX cinema on the Southbank in London. She walked the red carpet alone after her co-star Brad Pitt, who is 62, was suffering from influenza, and she said she was sad that he was not there.