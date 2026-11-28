Robert Pattinson filmed scenes for The Batman Part II in freezing Surrey conditions, using a hot water bottle while preparing for his upcoming turn as James Bond in the 26th film in the spy franchise.

Robert Pattinson, the British actor recently confirmed as the newest 007, faced freezing conditions while filming scenes for The Batman Part II. Production crews transformed a historic graveyard in Surrey into a dramatic winter setting, covering centuries-old tombstones in artificial snow to match the bleak atmosphere of the script. The plummeting temperatures on set required additional comfort measures for the star, as evidenced by exclusive images from the location.

Pattinson Uses Hot Water Bottle on Set

Exclusive photos reveal a female crew member offering Pattinson a bright blue hot water bottle to keep him comfortable during the chilly shoot. One onlooker remarked on the irony of the situation, noting that it was humorous to see the actor, who will soon portray the famously cool and unflappable James Bond, needing warmth in such extreme conditions. Pattinson appeared to be in high spirits despite the cold, laughing and joking with his colleagues between takes.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as New James Bond With Denis Villeneuve and Luca Guadagnino Endorsement

Production Details and Batman Character

The forty-year-old actor swapped his famous cape and cowl for a sharp dark suit as he resumed his role as billionaire Bruce Wayne. Pattinson is known for performing many of his own driving stunts in the Batmobile and has trained in various martial arts for the character. However, on this particular day, a stand-in was present on set, sporting a hair clip to maintain the actor's signature look while he focused on other aspects of production.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Future Bond Role and Previous Competition

Pattinson is scheduled to take up the mantle of James Bond early next year for what will be the 26th film in the long-running spy franchise. He secured the role after beating stiff competition from other high-profile actors, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Josh O'Connor. The race for the part was reportedly won by Pattinson, who was considered producer Barbara Broccoli's preferred choice for several years following Daniel Craig's departure from the series.

Personal Life and Next Steps

The Barnes-born actor, who is engaged to British singer and actress Suki Waterhouse, described becoming Bond as the honor of a lifetime. He will be replaced by another star for the third film in the current Batman series, which also stars Colin Farrell, Scarlett Johansson, and Sebastian Stan. The new Batman movie is due for release in 2028, while casting is already underway for the next Bond girl, with names like Sydney Sweeney and Maya Jama being discussed.