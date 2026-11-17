Robert Pattinson officially becomes the seventh James Bond as fans and Curtis Brown agents celebrate the unveiling at London's Piccadilly Circus on Monday afternoon.

Robert Pattinson has been officially unveiled as the new James Bond, marking the end of weeks of intense speculation within the entertainment industry. The announcement was made public at London's Piccadilly Circus on Monday afternoon, creating a historic moment for the franchise and its newest star.

An iconic image of Pattinson wearing a tuxedo and holding Bond's signature weapon was displayed on a massive billboard in the heart of London's West End. The clock struck 3pm when the reveal occurred, signaling the official transition of the role in British cinema history.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as James Bond in Villeneuve's Bond 26

Celebration at Piccadilly Circus

Below the billboard, a noticeably large group of employees from Curtis Brown, one of Britain's leading literary and talent agencies, gathered to cheer. The staff made a short walk from their Regent Street office to celebrate their client becoming only the seventh actor to portray the iconic spy in history.

Jonny Geller, the CEO of Curtis Brown since 2012, shared a video of the team celebrating the event. He wrote on social media that the team at Piccadilly Circus was celebrating the unveiling of their very own Robert Pattinson as the new 007.

In a subsequent post, Geller added his congratulations to his colleagues Sarah Spear and Grace Clissold. He specifically acknowledged them as the individuals responsible for discovering the young actor who would eventually lead one of the world's most famous film franchises.

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The Agents Behind the Star

Sarah Spear and Grace Clissold are the two women behind Pattinson's rise from an awkward schoolboy actor to Hollywood stardom. They merged their formidable lists of A-list clients to become co-agents in 2003 after meeting while working at London Management.

The pair have represented Pattinson from the very beginning, having discovered him in a youth theatre when he was just a teenager. Both agents graduated from university before starting their careers in talent representation.

Ms. Spear graduated from the University of Exeter and began her career at Independent Creative Management Limited, a British talent agency operating out of Elstree Studios. She later moved to London Management before making her big move to Curtis Brown in 2002, where she has remained for the last 24 years.

Ms. Clissold, who joined London Management after graduating from Royal Holloway, University of London, moved with Ms. Spear to Curtis Brown the same year. The following year, they merged their lists and launched an office as co-agents, a partnership that has now lasted over two decades.

Pattinson's Path to 007

Now aged 40, the British actor is on a generational run of critical acclaim. His recent performances include roles in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, The Batman, Primetime, and Dune: Part Three. He landed his first big role more than two decades ago as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

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However, it was his starring role alongside Kristen Stewart in the Twilight film series that established him as a Hollywood heartthrob. The five films became a global phenomenon that grossed over $3.35billion worldwide and paved the way for his subsequent career choices.

Pattinson's on-screen romance with Stewart crossed over into their real lives, as they dated for four years. This period in his life helped cement his status as a major star, though he has since diverged into more diverse and critically acclaimed roles.

A Long-Term Agency Partnership

Spear and Clissold have remained somewhat secret agents themselves, staying out of the limelight over the last twenty years. Despite this low profile, they represent more than 50 stars together through Curtis Brown.

Their roster includes Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel, Line of Duty's Keeley Hawes, Australian actress Isla Fisher, and Richard E. Grant. Grant recently played a starring role as the aristocratic patriarch of the Catton family in Saltburn in 2023 and appeared on Celebrity Traitors this year.

Regardless of the stage of their clients' careers, Spear and Clissold have been a huge driving force behind their success. Their ability to identify talent early, such as finding Pattinson in amateur theatre, highlights their significant impact on modern cinema.

As Pattinson takes over from Daniel Craig, the celebration at Piccadilly Circus marks a new chapter. The event underscores the long-term relationships that underpin success in the highly competitive world of high-profile entertainment representation.