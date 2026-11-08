Robert Pattinson Twilight Returns to Netflix Top 10 Amid Awards Season Buzz

Robert Pattinson stars in new films The Odyssey and Primetime while his 2008 hit Twilight re-enters the Netflix top 10 charts in the U.S. during awards season.

Robert Pattinson is navigating an exceptionally busy period in his career as 2026 unfolds with multiple high-profile projects capturing public attention. The actor recently starred in The Drama, a dark romantic film opposite Zendaya that is currently preparing for a significant awards campaign. This project followed his recent appearance in Christopher Nolan's ambitious adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey.

The Odyssey, described by critics as an unrivaled cinematic spectacle, features a massive ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, and Jon Bernthal. Pattinson took on the role of the villain in this epic adaptation, which is now also positioning itself for a major awards push. Industry observers note that the film might even break the Academy nominations record set earlier this year by Ryan Coogler's Sinners.

Also read Robert Pattinson To Receive 40th American Cinematheque Award

Pattinson Portrays Chris Hansen in Primetime

Beyond the epic scale of The Odyssey, Pattinson is preparing for his next big-screen project, a film titled Primetime produced by A24. In this feature, he portrays Chris Hansen, the controversial host of the reality television program To Catch a Predator. Early feedback indicates that Pattinson has earned widespread praise for his performance in this role, suggesting it may be his strongest contender for awards recognition among his current slate of projects.

As the actor readies for the upcoming awards circuit, one of his most iconic previous roles has re-emerged on streaming platforms. Although Pattinson first gained notoriety for playing Cedric Diggory in the fourth Harry Potter movie, it was his performance as the angsty, brooding, vampiric love interest in Twilight that truly established him as a household name. The film, an adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's 2005 novel, remains a cultural touchstone nearly two decades after its release.

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Twilight Returns to Netflix Top 10 Charts

Eighteen years after its initial theatrical release, Twilight is experiencing a surge in popularity on modern streaming services. At the time of reporting, the film had entered the top ten most-watched movies on Netflix in the United States. This resurgence highlights the enduring legacy of the franchise, which turned Pattinson and co-star Kristen Stewart into global stars and proved the commercial viability of young adult adaptations in Hollywood.

When the original film was released, it became a huge sensation despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. The movie's financial success was remarkable, turning a $37 million production budget into more than $400 million at the box office. This massive return on investment demonstrated the massive audience appetite for the story and solidified Pattinson's status in the entertainment industry, a status he continues to build with his recent work in both blockbuster and indie productions.