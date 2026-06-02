Robert Pattinson to Star as Chris Hansen in A24's Primetime; Documentary Predators Provides Essential Context

Robert Pattinson's upcoming 2026 film Primetime, in which he portrays To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen, is preceded by a must-watch 2025 documentary. Predators explores the show's cultural impact, controversies, and tragic events, offering vital background for audiences before seeing the A24 drama.

The year 2026 is shaping up to be a major one for actor Robert Pattinson , with a slate of high-profile projects spanning various genres and acclaimed directors.

He has already appeared opposite Zendaya in A24's romantic black comedy The Drama, and is set to re-team with Christopher Nolan to portray Antonius in The Odyssey, while also taking on the villainous role of Scytale in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three in December. Additionally, he is attached to Netflix's Here Comes the Flood, which lacks a firm release date. This week, however, attention turned to another A24 film he has lined up for the fall: Primetime.

The trailer for this narrative feature premiered on Wednesday, offering the first look at Pattinson's portrayal of Chris Hansen, the former host of the Dateline NBC program To Catch a Predator, which aired from 2004 to 2007. Primetime will delve into the origins and investigations of that groundbreaking series, which involved Hansen confronting men at a sting house who believed they were meeting a minor.

Based on the preview, the film appears poised to be another powerful demonstration of Pattinson's versatile acting abilities. Yet, before its release, viewers interested in the story are strongly advised to watch the 2025 documentary Predators first, as it provides essential context about the real events and cultural impact behind the upcoming drama.

Produced by MTV Documentary Films and hailed as one of the best documentaries available for streaming, Predators explores how To Catch a Predator captured the mid-2000s pop culture zeitgeist. Director David Osit interviews not only Chris Hansen but also several actors who served as "decoys" during the show's stings. Their conversations reveal deep ambivalence and conflict about their participation two decades later. While the show was immensely popular, it also sparked controversy due to its sensational format.

Critics argued that its partnership with local law enforcement and the watchdog group Perverted Justice prioritized spectacle over ethical journalism. A central legal question was whether the methods used constituted entrapment. The controversy culminated tragically on November 5, 2006, in Murphy, Texas, when Kaufman County assistant district attorney Bill Conradt died by suicide as police, accompanied by the show's film crew, entered his home to serve an arrest warrant.

Conradt had solicited a Perverted Justice volunteer posing online as a minor but did not appear at the sting house. After Conradt's estate sued Dateline (the case was settled out of court) and ABC's 20/20 conducted its own investigation, NBC canceled To Catch a Predator in 2008. Predators also examines how the show's format spawned numerous copycat vigilante operations online, extending its influence far beyond its original broadcast.

Watching Predators before Primetime is highly recommended because most viewers will be familiar with the surface-level story of To Catch a Predator, but few know the uncomfortable behind-the-scenes details. The documentary provides crucial background that will deepen one's understanding of the dramatized events in Primetime, particularly the tragic incident involving Conradt, which likely forms the movie's climax. Knowing this in advance prepares audiences for the emotional weight of that moment rather than leaving them blindsided.

Furthermore, while Primetime is expected to conclude with the show's cancellation or shortly after, Predators sheds light on the enduring legacy of the program, including Hansen's continued efforts in series like Takedown with Chris Hansen and the proliferation of online vigilanteism. This supplemental material enriches the viewing experience and highlights the complex ethical terrain the story navigates. Primetime, directed by Lance Oppenheim in his narrative feature debut and written by Ajon Singh, arrives in theaters on September 11, 2026.

Its cast includes Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisono, Matthew Maher, Bokeem Woodbine, Phoebe Bridgers, Sean Bridgers, and Anna Faris alongside Pattinson.





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Robert Pattinson Primetime Chris Hansen To Catch A Predator Predators Documentary A24 2026 Film MTV Documentary Films David Osit Lance Oppenheim

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