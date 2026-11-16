Robert Pattinson says James Bond role is the ‘honor of a lifetime’ after beating frontrunners to iconic job

Before Pattinson nabbed the role, other actors vying for the part reportedly included Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Nicholas Hoult.

Josh O’Connor attends the premiere of “Disclosure Day” at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Friday, May 2, 2025, in New York.

Two years prior, Craig announced on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that he was stepping down from the role. Before Pattinson was tapped to take over, the other reported frontrunners who did screen tests included Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Nicholas Hoult. Callum Turner attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.

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Jack Lowden arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. O’Connor, 36, told the BBC on Tuesday that he was “very honored” to be considered, calling the possibility “incredibly bizarre” and “extraordinary. ”While Hoult, 36, did not directly address speculation, Turner, also 36, joked in August that his mom was the one throwing his name “out there.

”007/instagram Brosnan, 73, all but endorsed Turner in a Vanity Fair interview earlier this month, dubbing Dua Lipa’s husband a “strong” contender. However, the “Tomorrow Never Dies” star clarified, “All the men who are on the list now are actors I admire.

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“They all have a voice and a physique and a presence on film,” he continued. “They all have longevity as actors, all of these young men. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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Use the report tool to alert us when someone breaks the rules. Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Robert Pattinson arrives at the premiere of"The Drama" on Thursday, April 2, 2026, in New York.

Josh O'Connor attends the premiere of"Disclosure Day" at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Friday, May 2, 2025, in New York. Callum Turner attends the"Frankenstein" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. Jack Lowden arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. Nicholas Hoult walks in the NoMad neighborhood of New York City, Sunday, May 3, 2026.