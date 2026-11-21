Pinewood Studios exec says they are 'talking about' hosting Robert Pattinson's Bond movie: 'We're the home of Bond.'

Robert Pattinson’s James Bond Movie ‘Talking About’ Shooting at U.K.’s Pinewood Studios, Director Says: ‘We’re the Home of Bond’ The exec said he is keeping his "fingers crossed" for the 007 franchise to return to Pinewood under its new deal with frequent studio client Amazon MGM Studios, Andrew M. Smith, said he cannot yet confirm whether or not the next Bond film will be shot on their lot, but that he and his team are keeping their “fingers crossed.

”s Nick Vivarelli, Smith said he “wishes” he could talk about whether or not the franchise will return to Pinewood, but it’s still early days.

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“I’m thrilled that Bond’s been announced,” he said. “We’re talking about it. We’re the home of Bond. Fingers crossed.

” Disney+ and ‘The House of Flowers’ Director Manolo Caro Prep Series Adaptation of ‘Blood Wedding’ by Federico García Lorca Bond movies shot at Pinewood go back from the very first film, 1962’s “Dr. No.” Out of 25 Bond movies, only two did not shoot at the lot: 1989’s “License to Kill” and 1995’s “GoldenEye. ” The former shot primarily in Mexico and Florida, while the latter was filmed in Leavesden as Pinewood was booked for “First Knight.

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” “GoldenEye” did, however, complete sound mixing at Pinewood. Five days ago, the film world came to a brief halt when Robert Pattinson was announced as the new 007 following months of speculation on who would take on the sacred tuxedo from Daniel Craig.

Craig’s five-movie run as the womanizing super spy began in 2006 with “Casino Royale” and ended with 2021’s “No Time to Die,” which ends with Bond sacrificing himself to save the world from a secret global terrorist organization.

“No Time to Die” was also the last film in the series released before longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli sold creative control of the franchise to Amazon MGM for $20 million. Pinewood competitor Shepperton Studios has traditionally been the home of Amazon in the U.K., but it seems Bond’s long-standing tradition with Pinewood might lure the high-profile production to its lot. Amazon MGM Studios has a long-term partnership with Pinewood Group in the U.K. and Canada.

Back in October, the U.S. studio secured a multi-million-dollar deal at Pinewood Toronto. Elsewhere in the conversation, Smith also spoke about attracting major U.S. productions to the U.K. thanks to a combination of healthy tax rebates, top infrastructure and highly-skilled crews.

“You’ve got to have good infrastructure, you’ve got to have a good skill base, and you’ve got to have good incentives. But I think the incentive is probably . ” “I mean, we heard yesterday from Steven Paul that his film about President Nixon is being filmed in the U.K. Is Pinewood better than Paramount?

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No. It’s the money,” he added, noting how he doesn’t believe American productions are flocking to the U.K. because of any key differences in either infrastructure or crews. The veteran believes, however, that they have been “very fortunate” in their positioning in the U.K., particularly when it comes to keeping 59 of their 61 stages under lease by major American studios like Disney and Netflix. Out of 38 Marvel films, for example, 21 have been shot at Pinewood.

“Would you invest in any more stages in mature markets? I don’t think you would at the moment. I think what we’re trying to do is innovate for the future,” he said.

“In new markets you need to think very carefully about building new stages. There’s a lot of empty stages in the world right now, especially in mature markets. ” For now, Pinewood is keeping its eye on Bond, but also branching out to new technology, content creation and short-form.

The studios recently struck a partnership with the U.K. government for the CoSTAR Network, a £75.6 million investment by the UKRI Infrastructure Fund and delivered by the Arts and Humanities Research Council . Based at Pinewood Studios, it is a national hub for creative businesses to “test and take new ideas to market strengthening the U.K.’s standing as a world leader in creative technology,” according to a Pinewood statement.

At the panel, Smith emphasized the importance of embracing technology and new formats, noting how content creators working on moving into long-form content might be “the next Russo Brothers. ”Penn Badgley Swore Off Sex Scenes. His Wife Says It Was Not Her Idea: ‘He Decided to Do This for Mental Health Reasons’ ‘Game Changer’ Host Sam Reich on Season 8’s 23-Contestant, 90-Minute, Non-Chili’s-Sponsored Finale and ‘Acid Trip’ Season 9 Episode Plans