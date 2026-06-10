Robert Pattinson's Five Biggest Upcoming Movies Ranked by Hype

A detailed overview of Robert Pattinson's five most anticipated upcoming films from 2026-2027, including Here Comes The Flood, Primetime, Dune: Messiah, The Odyssey, and Mickey 17, with analysis of his roles and the projects' prospects.

Robert Pattinson has an impressive array of films slated for release between 2026 and 2027, cementing his status as one of Hollywood's most versatile and compelling actors.

His upcoming slate mixes major studio productions with prestige dramas, offering roles that showcase his range. While each project generates its own level of anticipation, all five are poised to further elevate his A-list standing. The movies are Here Comes The Flood, Primetime, Dune: Messiah, The Odyssey, and Mickey 17, each presenting distinct challenges and opportunities.

Without official trailers for some, speculation runs high, but the ensemble casts, renowned directors, and intriguing premises promise a thrilling couple of years for fans of the actor. Here Comes The Flood, directed by Fernando Meirelles for Netflix, is a heist thriller shrouded in mystery. It revolves around a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief entangled in a web of cons and double cons.

Pattinson reportedly plays the master thief opposite Denzel Washington as the guard and Daisy Edgar-Jones as the teller. With only sparse set photos and no trailer yet, details remain scarce, but the premise and casting suggest a gripping, twist-laden film. Its 2026 release window means audiences will have to wait, but the combination of Meirelles' direction and the star power involved makes it a promising addition to Pattinson's filmography.

Primetime, an A24 production, sees Pattinson both starring in and producing a film about the controversial TV series To Catch a Predator. He portrays journalist Chris Hansen, known for his distinct on-camera demeanor and the show's ethical complexities. The movie explores the series' cultural impact and the uneasy questions it raised. Playing Hansen requires Pattinson to embody recognizable mannerisms and deliver lines like "You see how this looks, right?

" with authenticity. This role is likely one of his most intense and nuanced, tackling a real-life figure and a sensitive subject. The trailer hints at a compelling, if uncomfortable, character study that could earn awards attention. Dune: Messiah, Denis Villeneuve's concluding chapter of his Dune saga, arrives at the end of 2026.

Pattinson joins the blockbuster as Scytale, a Face Dancer and shapeshifter from the Bene Tleilax, serving as a primary antagonist to Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides. Scytale's ability to assume different identities makes him a fascinating villain from Frank Herbert's novels, perfectly aligned with Pattinson's aptitude for darker, eccentric roles. The film boasts a returning ensemble including Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Javier Bardem.

Pattinson's addition as a key rival amplifies the excitement for what promises to be an epic conclusion. Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is another monumental 2026 release, an ambitious adaptation of Homer's epic poem. Pattinson portrays Antinous, the cruelest and most arrogant of Penelope's suitors, making him the principal antagonist. Antinous opposes both Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, and his son Telemachus, played by Tom Holland.

This pits Pattinson against both Damon and Holland in key confrontations, adding a meta layer for audiences familiar with his Batman and Holland's Spider-Man. Nolan's visionary style and the massive cast, including Anne Hathaway as Penelope, ensure this will be a cinematic event. Pattinson's role as a despicable, power-hungry suitor allows him to flex his talent for villainy. The final project, though not ranked in the source's hype list but implied as a major upcoming film, is Mickey 17.

Directed by Bong Joon-ho, this sci-fi adventure stars Pattinson as a disposable crew member on a dangerous mission, clone-based storytelling that echoes his work in The Batman and other existential roles. With a cast including Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo, Mickey 17 blends dark humor, action, and philosophical inquiry. It represents another collaboration with a celebrated auteur and further demonstrates Pattinson's commitment to genre-defying projects.

Collectively, these films highlight Pattinson's strategic choices: working with acclaimed directors like Villeneuve, Nolan, and Bong Joon-ho, and taking on roles that span from iconic literary villains to contemporary real-life figures. They confirm his transformation from Twilight heartthrob to respected thespian, capable of anchoring both blockbuster franchises and intimate indie dramas. The variety ensures he remains one of the most watched actors in the coming years, with each project adding a new dimension to his already multifaceted career.

In summary, Robert Pattinson's upcoming slate is exceptionally strong, featuring a heist thriller, a biographical drama, a sci-fi epic, a mythological adaptation, and a clone-based adventure. The mix of genres and collaborators promises critical acclaim and commercial success. His roles as a master thief, a TV journalist, a shapeshifting assassin, a rogue suitor, and a repeatable crewman showcase his adaptability and willingness to embrace complex, often darker characters.

These projects not only sustain his momentum but also promise to redefine his career trajectory even further





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Robert Pattinson Upcoming Movies Here Comes The Flood Primetime Dune: Messiah The Odyssey Mickey 17 Denzel Washington Chris Hansen Denis Villeneuve Christopher Nolan Bong Joon-Ho

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