Robert Pattinson is now James Bond, but the process of landing him for the role involved pricey screen tests and Amazon execs giving their opinions.

Skydance Succession: As David Ellison Sets His Team, Heads Are Rolling as Hollywood Finds Out Who’s Really in ChargeMGM’s Monday-morning release of the first image of the actor rocking a tuxedo and pistol.

He spent it, rather predictably, watching an arthouse horror film.this week that Pattinson was screening the director’s forthcoming genre drama “Werwulf” when the Bond news broke. Nothing like a stark naked Aaron Taylor-Johnson terrorizing a quaint village to pass the time. But after months of toiling and speculation over who would replace Daniel Craig in the film adaptations of Ian Fleming’s spy novels, Pattinson took the crown.

Also read Robert Pattinson Bond Casting Sparks Fan Speculation on Next Villain and Bond Girl

It buttons up a delicious, messy and very public guessing game over which lucky man would land the iconic role. When Amazon MGM bought out rights to James Bond from longtime custodians the Broccoli family in 2025, intentions were set for a young star who could shoulder the franchise for a decade or two. An A-list team of producers recruited Denis Villeneuve to direct.

Together, with significant influence from Amazon execs Courtenay Valenti and Mike Hopkins , they screen-tested a laundry list of virile performers — including Callum Turner, Tom Francis, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor — earlier this year. For the curious, the batch of screen tests cost Amazon MGM between $300,000 and $500,000 to pull off, ostensibly in secret , sources familiar with the process say.

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But two wildcard actors who tested at the last minute — “Superman” star Nicholas Hoult and the DCU’s reining Batman, Pattinson — tipped the scales. Villeneuve’s voice became the most trusted in the room on the matter of Bond’s casting, two insiders tellHis shorthand with Pattinson from working on “Dune: Part Three” made the choice inevitable, according to industry insiders — especially after Turner, the early favorite, came under scrutiny against more established names like Hoult and Pattinson.

Lowden, the heat-seeking star of “Slow Horses,” was even the subject of a suspected sabotage campaign when paparazzi footage circulated showed the actor bungling an on-set motorcycle stunt just two weeks before the Bond casting was confirmed.reported earlier this month that Harry Styles and Theo James were both in talks for the role. It’s rare, even by tentpole movie standards, that such a long list of candidates would flow so freely through public channels.

The studios hate it because it makes them seem indecisive, one exec says. Talent absolutely hates it because the also-rans will have to answer for almost being James Bond on talk show couches and podcasts for the next 10 years. While there will be detractors, it’s inarguable that the Bond gig now enshrines Pattinson in the upper echelons of movie stardom.

He was already well on his way, with even civilian social media pundits having commented on the “generational run” Pattinson has been living out onscreen in films like “Primetime,” “The Odyssey,” “The Drama,” “Die My Love” and, obviously, “The Batman. ” That’s to say nothing of the deeply indie era that followed major franchise moments like his star-making turn in the “Twilight Saga” movies and a prominent role in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

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” The new job also represents a major win for Pattinson’s agent of more than 20 years, Stephanie Ritz of WME. Ritz and team have managed to populate massive IP with Pattinson’s face while still allowing the actor to take risks and brand himself a maverick for the cross-generational devotees of studios like A24.

Given the shocking November news that DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran had been jettisoned by the David Ellison regime, it’s doubtful Pattinson would linger long as Matt Reeves’ caped crusader — freeing him up to embody the sultry British charm and execute the bare-knuckle action audiences have come to expect from 007. Art-house horror movies may have to take a back seat.

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