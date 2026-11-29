Robert Pattinson is back filming The Batman Part II in London. New set photos reveal a shorter haircut for Bruce Wayne as James Bond casting news looms.

Warner Bros. Discovery has officially rescheduled the highly anticipated sequel The Batman Part 2 to hit theaters on February 18, 2028. This significant date shift marks a major adjustment in the franchise timeline, pushing the release nearly a year later than the previously targeted October 2027 slot. The decision comes as primary filming is underway in London, marking the first clear visual confirmation of Robert Pattinson returning to the role.

The latest production schedule extends principal photography well into early 2027. This extension allows the crew to accommodate complex stunt sequences and narrative requirements without rushing the creative process. The move effectively ends speculation about an earlier debut that was tentatively linked to the fallout from recent Hollywood labor disputes.

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New set photographs capture Robert Pattinson on location in London, revealing a distinct visual evolution for the character. The actor appears as Bruce Wayne with a notably shorter haircut that contrasts sharply with the shaggy, unkempt style seen in the 2022 original. This sharper look aligns more closely with traditional comic book depictions of the millionaire playboy rather than the detective in exile from the first film.

The timing of these images follows the shocking announcement that Amazon MGM Studios cast Pattinson as the next James Bond. The actor has reportedly signed on for a trilogy of films as the iconic British spy, a role that now overlaps directly with his commitments to the Dark Knight. This dual casting has generated immense global buzz, yet production on the Batman sequel continues with full dedication on the London sets.

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Director Matt Reeves has temporarily stepped away from daily operations to attend to a personal family matter. To ensure the production maintains its momentum and creative vision, Steven Soderbergh has stepped in to assist with directing duties. This collaborative approach ensures that the film remains on schedule while Reeves handles his personal obligations away from the set.

The expanded cast list continues to grow with exciting new additions to the Gotham underworld. Scarlett Johansson has joined the project in an undisclosed role, with reports suggesting she may play either Gilda Dent or Vicki Vale. Sebastian Stan is also onboard, potentially portraying either Two-Face or the psychopathic killer Victor Zsasz.

Returning cast members include Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, also known as the Penguin. The success of the standalone Penguin series has helped cement the depth of this specific DC Universe iteration. Fans are eager to see how these characters intersect in the upcoming sequel.

Audience reaction to the new set photos has been overwhelmingly positive on social media platforms. Viewers praised the authenticity of Pattinson's appearance, noting that the new hairstyle brings a level of realism to the character that was previously missing. Many fans expressed confidence that the film will be worth the extended wait period due to the strong track record of the first movie.

The financial success of the original film, which grossed over $770 million worldwide, provided the leverage needed for such an ambitious expansion. This revenue stream allowed Warner Bros. to grant Reeves significant creative control over the franchise direction. The studio continues to support Reeves' specific vision for a gritty, noir-inspired take on the caped crusader.

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Uncertainty remains regarding whether Pattinson will return for a third Batman film after his Bond commitments take precedence. The overlap of these two massive intellectual properties creates a unique scheduling challenge for the actor. Industry observers are watching closely to see how the studio balances these high-profile obligations.

Previous release dates for the sequel included a target of October 3, 2025, followed by a shift to October 1, 2027. The current February 2028 date represents the most stable timeline established to date. This allows for post-production work to conclude in late 2027, ensuring a polished final product.

The integration of Soderbergh into the directorial team has provided additional stability during this transitional phase. His involvement ensures that the daily shoot progresses efficiently while maintaining the high production values expected of the franchise. This backup plan demonstrates the studio's commitment to delivering a quality theatrical experience.

As filming progresses, more details about the plot and supporting roles are expected to emerge from London. The combination of new cast members and the established core team suggests a rich, interconnected narrative. The entertainment world continues to follow the development of this reimagined Batman universe with intense interest.