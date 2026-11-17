A 2010 interview with Robert Pattinson resurfaces following his casting as the new James Bond. The actor once admitted he would be a bad 007, creating a humorous contrast to his recent role acquisition.

Robert Pattinson has been officially cast as the next 007 in the James Bond franchise, a decision that has triggered widespread discussion across the entertainment industry. This announcement marks a significant shift for Amazon MGM Studios as they seek to define the future of the iconic spy series. The casting follows the departure of Daniel Craig, who portrayed the British secret agent from 2006 until 2021.

Resurfaced Interview Context Reveals Past Doubts

Shortly after the casting news broke, a video from the promotional tour for Pattinson's film Remember Me resurfaced online. During that press event, the actor was asked directly if he would ever consider playing the legendary spy role. He responded with humility, noting that Bond has quite big shoes to fill after previous iterations.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as James Bond in Villeneuve's Bond 26

When pressed further on whether he would be good at the role, Pattinson admitted he would probably make a pretty bad 007 if he attempted it at that time. This candid admission from 2010 stands in stark contrast to his current status as the franchise's leading man. The interview clip gained viral attention because it highlighted his self-awareness before he was even considered a serious contender for the part.

Collaboration With Pierce Brosnan and Career Evolution

The resurfaced clip is particularly notable because it featured former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan. Brosnan played the father of Pattinson's character in the thriller Remember Me, creating a direct link between the two Bond eras. This on-screen relationship adds a layer of irony to the current news cycle where Pattinson is now stepping into the role once held by Brosnan.

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Pattinson initially gained global fame through his roles in the Harry Potter and Twilight franchises. He has since successfully transitioned to prestige cinema, working with acclaimed directors such as Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan. His recent work includes major projects like Mickey 17 and The Odyssey, which have solidified his reputation in high-profile filmmaking.

Future Projects and Upcoming Film Schedule

Beyond the upcoming Bond installment, Robert Pattinson has a packed schedule that includes major blockbuster commitments. He currently portrays Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise, which operates separately from the broader DC Universe. The next entry, The Batman: Part II, is scheduled for release on February 18, 2028.

Additionally, Pattinson is set to return for Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled to arrive on December 18, 2026. This project is significant because Denis Villeneuve is attached to direct it. Villeneuve's involvement is notable as he is also directing the next James Bond film for Amazon MGM Studios.

Production Details and Future Expectations

The next James Bond film will be the first 007 installment produced under Amazon MGM Studios. This production shift marks a new era for the franchise following its acquisition and restructuring. Denis Villeneuve is currently attached to direct the new project, bringing his signature visual style to the spy thriller genre.

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The casting of Pattinson closes a long period of speculation that began after Daniel Craig left the role in 2021. Fans and industry experts are now analyzing how his unique acting style will influence the direction of the series. The juxtaposition of his past doubts with his current casting continues to dominate social media and entertainment news cycles.