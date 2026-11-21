Robert Pattinson makes his first public appearance as the new James Bond at a London screening of The Odyssey, marking a major shift in the franchise under Amazon ownership.

Robert Pattinson officially assumed the mantle of the next James Bond following an announcement by Amazon Studios on Monday, making his debut as 007 at the London screening of The Odyssey on Friday night. The actor, aged 40, appeared in high spirits at the Leicester Square event, marking his first public appearance since the casting news broke earlier in the week. Pattinson arrived at the venue alongside co-stars Tom Holland, Samantha Norton, and Himesh Patel, where he was greeted by industry colleagues and fans alike with significant enthusiasm.

Pattinson Addresses Bond Role at The Odyssey Screening

Pattinson accepted the congratulations from the audience with characteristic humility as host Edith Bowman took the stage to acknowledge the historic casting decision. Bowman opened the segment with a round of applause, stating that she spoke for everyone in the room regarding the new Bond, while also noting the hope to discuss the role in the future. She emphasized that the immediate focus remained on celebrating the extraordinary work the cast had done on Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of the Homer epic.

Also read Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Says Robert Pattinson Will Be ‘Magnificent’ as James Bond: ‘Enjoy the Ride’

The actor responded to the acclaim with a simple thank you, bowing his head as the room erupted in clapping and cheering. Pattinson, dressed in a grey jumper, black jacket, and dark grey jeans, engaged in a question-and-answer session after the screening. He sat alongside Tom Holland, who is also known for his role as Spider-Man, during the discussion about their respective performances in the blockbuster film directed by Christopher Nolan.

Casting History and Amazon Studios' Strategic Shift

The confirmation of Pattinson as the successor to the legendary spy role follows months of intense speculation and industry rumors. Amazon bosses officially released the news via Instagram on Monday, posting an image of the actor in the classic 007 pose with the caption confirming that Robert Pattinson is James Bond. This move represents a significant corporate shift, as Amazon purchased the creative rights to the Bond franchise for more than £1billion last year, ending the era of management by the Broccoli family.

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Historical records suggest that American producer Barbara Broccoli had eyed Pattinson for the role over a decade ago, particularly after his success in the Harry Potter and Twilight franchises. However, it is understood that her interest waned once Pattinson booked the part of Batman in 2019. Under the new Amazon stewardship, the search for a lead actor prioritized a major Hollywood name to ensure the next installment would be a global blockbuster sensation, despite initial claims by lead casting agents that they were seeking an unknown talent.

Other Contenders and Future Franchise Developments

Pattinson was not the sole actor considered for the position, as several other prominent stars were in the final running for the role. The Fantastic Beasts star Calum Turner, Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden, and The Crown's Josh O'Connor were all recognized as key contenders who missed out on the part. Additionally, Tom Holland was previously tipped as a potential candidate but ultimately did not secure the job, leaving Pattinson as the definitive choice for the Amazon-led reboot.

Attention now shifts to the selection of the next Bond girl, with top contenders including Lily James, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Love Island host Maya Jama, and Florence Pugh. Meanwhile, Pattinson remains personally engaged to actress, model, and singer Suki Waterhouse, with whom he shares a two-year-old daughter. The combination of a major studio investment and a high-profile cast positions the new era of James Bond for significant commercial and cultural impact in the coming years.