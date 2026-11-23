Robert Pattinson, 40, has been officially cast as the new James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig in the role for three films. The announcement marks a major career milestone for the former Twilight star.

Robert Pattinson has been officially announced as the seventh actor to portray James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig in the prestigious role. The casting news was revealed on Monday via the official 007 Instagram account, which posted an image of the British actor holding a gun with the caption ' Robert Pattinson is James Bond.' Pattinson, 40, will star in three upcoming films as the iconic British spy, marking a significant transition from his previous roles in blockbuster franchises.

Pattinson Career Evolution and Recent Roles

Pattinson first entered the global spotlight in 2005 playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire before achieving international fame as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga. The vampire romance series, which ran from 2008 to 2012, also starred Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner. Following the conclusion of that franchise, he deliberately stepped away from mainstream teen romances to build critical acclaim through independent films such as 2012's Cosmopolis and 2017's Good Time. His return to major Hollywood productions began with Neil in Christopher Nolan's 2020 sci-fi thriller Tenet, followed by the starring role of Bruce Wayne in Batman in 2022.

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In addition to the Bond role, Pattinson continues to work with acclaimed directors, including a scheduled appearance in Dune: Part Three. He will portray the shape-shifting villain Scytale in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming installment later this year. The actor emphasized the significance of his new position, stating that being entrusted with the 007 character is the honor of a lifetime. He expressed deep gratitude to key figures including Denis, Amy, David, and Tanya at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in his ability to carry the legacy forward.

Stakeholder Reactions and Production Details

The official announcement highlights a partnership between Pattinson and the studio executives who selected him for the role. Filming for the first of the three scheduled James Bond movies is set to begin early next year. Pattinson described the opportunity as a dream come true, noting his excitement for the work ahead with the new creative team. The transition from Daniel Craig, who famously concluded his tenure as the spy, positions Pattinson to bring a fresh perspective to the 64-year history of the film franchise.

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Stewart reportedly first met Dylan Meyer, a nepo-baby of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer, in 2013 on the set of American Ultra. She is currently married to screenwriter Dylan Meyer and has also been in relationships with French singer Soko and model Stella Maxwell. Her personal life has moved significantly forward since her high-profile split with Pattinson, which occurred in May 2013 after almost four years together. Despite the dramatic end to their romantic relationship, the former co-stars have maintained a civil public demeanor in the years since.

Twilight Cast Dynamics and Past Feuds

The cast of the Twilight series has experienced varied paths and public controversies since the franchise ended. A notable scandal occurred in 2012 when Kristen Stewart was photographed in a romantic rendezvous with Snow White and the Huntsman director. Stewart issued an emotional apology, describing the incident as a momentary indiscretion that jeopardized her relationship with Pattinson. Although reports suggested a brief separation, the couple reunited in September 2012 before officially ending their relationship less than a year later.

Pattinson, who was born in Barnes, remains one of the most recognizable figures in modern cinema. His appointment as James Bond cements his status as a leading man capable of anchoring major global franchises. The role comes with the expectation of driving the franchise into a new era, succeeding the critically successful run of the previous actor. Fans and industry analysts are now watching closely to see how the next three films will adapt the character for contemporary audiences.