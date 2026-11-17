Robert Pattinson officially becomes the new 007 for the James Bond franchise. Filming on The Batman Part II pauses as the studio targets a 2028 debut for Bond 26.

Robert Pattinson officially joined the iconic British spy franchise on Monday, confirming his casting as the next James Bond. Pattinson described the honor of portraying 007 as the opportunity of a lifetime, expressing deep gratitude for the partnership with the production team.

Bond 26 Release Timeline And Filming Start

While no official calendar date has been set for the twentieth-sixth installment, reports indicate that principal photography is scheduled to commence next year. This timeline suggests a targeted theatrical window of 2028 for the debut of the new actor in the role.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as James Bond in Villeneuve's Bond 26

The production of Bond 26 faces a logistical shift due to Pattinson's current commitments to Warner Bros. He is currently under contract to star in The Batman Part II, which is slated for release on February 18, 2028. The studio has adjusted his schedule to ensure he can fulfill his new duties as the lead agent for the British Secret Service.

Batman Franchise Exit And Production Delays

Pattinson has reportedly stepped away from plans for a third film in the Dark Knight series to dedicate his time to the James Bond property. This decision aligns with recent delays on the DC project, where director Matt Reeves temporarily paused production to handle a family matter. A source indicated that Reeves' absence provided Pattinson the opportunity to navigate his contractual obligations and transition to the spy genre.

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Unannounced Cast And Creative Direction

The upcoming film will not serve as a direct sequel to No Time to Die, which concluded Daniel Craig's era in 2021 with the death of the character. The creative team is starting from scratch regarding the narrative, leaving the official title and supporting cast unconfirmed. Industry speculation has already begun regarding key roles, with former Bond girl Trina Parks publicly endorsing actress Sydney Sweeney for the female lead.

Theme Song Contenders And Legacy Comparison

Attention is also turning to the musical identity of the new installment. British singer Raye has emerged as a potential contender to perform the opening theme. The franchise has a storied history with its music, with Adele winning an Oscar for Skyfall and Billie Eilish taking the same award for No Time to Die. Fans continue to await details on who will join Pattinson as the villain or the new iteration of Q and M.