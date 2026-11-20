Robert Pattinson officially becomes the new 007 for Amazon's franchise while the existing James Bond film collection is scheduled for removal from Prime Video.

Robert Pattinson has been officially announced as the next actor to portray the iconic secret agent James Bond in Amazon Studios' upcoming film. The casting decision marks a significant shift in the franchise's history, bringing together a new creative team including director Denis Villeneuve and writer Steven Knight. This announcement concludes a period of intense speculation among fans regarding who would succeed the late Daniel Craig in the role.

Pattinson Cast as 007 with New Creative Team

The confirmation that Robert Pattinson would take on the mantle of 007 surprised many viewers who were following the development of the project. Pattinson is widely recognized for his leading roles in the Batman film series and the Twilight movie franchise. The pairing of the actor with director Denis Villeneuve and screenwriter Steven Knight generated immediate excitement within the fan community. This creative trio brings a distinct artistic vision to the long-running spy series, aiming to redefine the character for a modern audience.

Also read Robert Pattinson Named Seventh James Bond; Amazon MGM Finalizes Creative Control for 2028 Film

Competitors for the Role and Streaming Changes

Before Pattinson received the role, other actors were considered strong contenders for the part of James Bond. Jack Lowden, known for his performance in the Apple TV series Slow Horses, was among those in the running. Josh O'Connor, who recently appeared alongside Daniel Craig in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, was also in contention. While the casting choice was finalized, Amazon simultaneously announced changes to the availability of the existing films. The entire library of 007 movies is scheduled for removal from Prime Video by the end of November.

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Prime Video Dispute and Film Removal Deadline

Amazon Studios is the current owner of the James Bond intellectual property, which explains why the films found a home on Prime Video. Upon their initial addition to the platform, titles such as No Time to Die and Skyfall reached the top ten most-watched spots. These films have since been displaced from the ranking by newer content arrivals. The announcement confirms that November 30 will be the final day viewers can stream the Bond collection on Prime Video. This removal represents a significant change for subscribers who used the service to watch the franchise.

Future Streaming Availability and Fan Reaction

No new streaming home for the James Bond film collection has been announced at this time. The lack of a confirmed replacement platform has left fans uncertain about where they will access the existing films after the November deadline. The removal of the library coincides with the excitement surrounding the new film casting. Fans are now directing their attention toward the upcoming project led by Denis Villeneuve and Steven Knight. The absence of a clear statement regarding future distribution rights adds to the mystery surrounding the franchise's digital presence. Industry observers are watching closely to see which platform will secure the rights to the classic films next.