Robert Pattinson is officially the new James Bond. The actor was announced by 007 Instagram replacing Daniel Craig, with Denis Villeneuve directing the next film.

The British actor Robert Pattinson has been officially announced as the next James Bond, bringing an end to weeks of intense speculation regarding the future of the iconic 007 franchise. The casting news was delivered via an Instagram post on Monday by the official 007 account, which shared a photo of the forty-year-old actor holding a gun with the caption: Robert Pattinson is James Bond.

Official Announcement And Actor Reaction

Pattinson responded to the historic appointment by calling the role the honour of a lifetime and expressing deep gratitude to the creative team involved. He stated that James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema and that being entrusted with 007 represents a dream come true for him. The actor specifically thanked director Denis Villeneuve, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, executive producer Tanya Lapointe, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in his ability to carry the legacy forward.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as James Bond in Villeneuve's Bond 26

From Twilight To Bond Casting History

Recent reports indicate that Pattinson was a late contender for the role, with Jack Lowden and Callum Turner also considered top of the shortlist before the final decision. Screen tests were conducted at Bray Studios in Windsor last month, with between three and five actors reaching the final stages of the secretive audition process. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the casting process was so confidential that Pattinson only learned he had secured the part on Sunday morning, when director Denis Villeneuve informed him personally during the planning phase for Dune Part Three.

Villeneuve Directed And Studio Support

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, described the appointment as a defining moment for the studio and a significant milestone in the sixty-year history of James Bond. He emphasized that Pattinson's remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to lead the franchise into a new era. The upcoming project will feature a brilliant script from Steven Knight, ensuring a world-class creative team is in place to usher in this next chapter for the character.

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Public Reaction And Career Trajectory

Fans and critics have reacted with a mix of excitement and scrutiny, noting Pattinson's evolution from his early fame in The Twilight Saga as Edward Cullen to his recent role as Batman. Some social media users joked that his awkward response to Bond questions in a 2012 interview, where he expressed confusion about why people kept asking if he could play the role, has aged poorly. However, many others praised his career arc, with comments ranging from Pattinson is nothing short of iconic to remarks that his cinematic journey from Twilight to Batman to James Bond is insane.

Past Experience And Future Expectations

Supporters of the casting have pointed to Pattinson's performance as an agent in the 2020 film Tenet as proof that he has the perfect aptitude for the spy genre. While some viewers expressed concern that he is already everywhere in major films, others believe he will do the character justice with his unique intensity. The announcement marks a pivotal moment for Amazon MGM Studios as they prepare to launch this new era of Bond with a team that includes director Denis Villeneuve and producer Amy Pascal.