Amazon MGM Studios reveals Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond. The Dune actor confirms the role after receiving a call from director Denis Villeneuve.

Amazon MGM Studios officially announced on Monday that forty-year-old actor Robert Pattinson will portray the iconic British secret service agent James Bond. The casting decision follows a period of intense speculation surrounding the future of the franchise after Daniel Craig concluded his tenure. Pattinson became the latest star to inherit the mantle of the legendary spy character in a move that signals a new era for the long-running series.

The actor received the phone call confirming his casting on Sunday, approximately twelve hours before the studio released the official press statement. Director Denis Villeneuve was the one who made the initial phone call to Pattinson to deliver the news. This early notification allowed the actor to process the life-changing news privately before the global media frenzy began.

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Pattinson stated that he was watching the horror film Werwulf at that moment when Villeneuve shared the update. The Dune director personally reached out to confirm the role, marking a significant collaboration between the two filmmakers. This behind-the-scenes detail highlights the personal connection and excitement surrounding the casting choice within the industry.

In a formal statement released with the announcement, Pattinson expressed deep gratitude for being entrusted with the role. He described James Bond as one of the most legendary characters in cinema history. Pattinson thanked director Denis Villeneuve, producer Amy Pascal, and studio heads David Heyman and Tanya Seghatchian for their belief in his ability to portray the character.

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He emphasized that taking on the role of 007 is an honor of a lifetime and a dream come true. Pattinson noted that to say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. He added that he could not be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team. His enthusiasm underscores the magnitude of stepping into one of the most famous roles in modern entertainment.

This casting marks a significant milestone in a career that has heavily relied on successful literary adaptations. Pattinson made his screen debut as Rawdy Crawley in the film Vanity Fair. He later gained widespread recognition for playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. These early roles established him as a prominent figure in major franchise filmmaking before he transitioned to leading independent and blockbuster hits.

His recent career trajectory includes starring as a global phenomenon in the Twilight series before shifting to darker, more complex characters. He portrayed the villainous Antinous in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Pattinson also played Batman and Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves-directed The Batman. He is scheduled to return as the titular lead in the sequel The Batman Part II, which is set for release in February 2028.

Alongside taking on the role of James Bond, Pattinson has several high-profile projects already in the pipeline. He has joined Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three as the primary antagonist, Scytale. That film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. The announcement of his casting as 007 adds to a busy schedule that includes both sci-fi epics and crime thrillers.

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The new Bond film will mark his first major foray into the spy genre, joining a long line of acclaimed actors who have portrayed the British secret service agent. This dual commitment to Batman and James Bond highlights his versatility as a leading man in contemporary cinema. Fans and critics alike are now eager to see how Pattinson interprets the character for a new generation.

Industry observers note that Pattinson brings a unique sensibility to the role, having successfully navigated both indie darlings and massive blockbusters. His ability to convey depth and complexity in physically demanding roles makes him a compelling choice for the spy thriller format. The upcoming films promise to reshape the landscape of action cinema in the coming years.