Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. Curtis Brown agents Sarah Spear and Grace Clissold discovered him as a teen, leading to his casting as the seventh 007.

Robert Pattinson has been officially unveiled as the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig in the iconic role. The announcement triggered a jubilant celebration at London's Piccadilly Circus on Monday afternoon. An enormous billboard in the heart of the West End displayed an image of Pattinson in a tuxedo holding a signature gun.

Robert Pattinson Takes Over as Seventh 007

Robert Pattinson becomes only the seventh actor in history to portray the legendary British spy. The clock struck 3pm when the massive advertisement appeared in the busy intersection. Crowds gathered below to witness the moment as his agency staff cheered from Regent Street.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as James Bond in Villeneuve's Bond 26

Curtis Brown Staff Celebrate Their Star Client

Curtis Brown employees walked from their office to Piccadilly Circus to mark the occasion. Jonny Geller, the CEO of the agency since 2012, posted a video of the cheering team. He explicitly thanked colleagues Sarah Spear and Grace Clissold for finding the young actor years ago.

Agents Sarah Spear and Grace Clissold Discovered Him

Sarah Spear and Grace Clissold merged their rosters to become co-agents in 2003. They represented Pattinson from the very beginning after spotting him in youth theatre. Both agents joined Curtis Brown in 2002 after careers at other major firms.

Advertisement

Robert Pattinson Achieves Major Hollywood Success

Robert Pattinson gained fame over two decades starting with Harry Potter roles. He later starred alongside Kristen Stewart in the Twilight series which grossed over 3.35billion dollars. His recent credits include Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three.

Next Steps for the New Bond Franchise Begin

The casting marks a pivotal moment for the long-running film franchise. Fans and industry experts will now anticipate official details about the first film. Robert Pattinson is 40 years old and brings significant critical acclaim to the part.