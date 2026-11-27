Amazon MGM confirms Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond. Denis Villeneuve and Luca Guadagnio back the casting. Steven Knight writes the script.

Amazon MGM has officially confirmed Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond ending months of intense speculation regarding the role. The studio selected Pattinson after a competitive search that considered several British actors for the part. This announcement marks a definitive shift in the franchise leadership and sets the stage for a new era of the legendary 007 series. The decision follows the departure of the previous star and brings a fresh face to the iconic character.

The casting process included many high-profile names who were in contention for the role. Jacob Elordi was considered for the part alongside Jack Lowden who was also in the mix. Callum Turner was a notable contender during the extensive search. Nicholas Hoult participated in discussions and Aaron Taylor-Johnson was part of the final selection pool. The studio narrowed the field to these actors before settling on Pattinson.

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Robert Pattinson won the role after this competitive search process concluded. He is known for his role in The Odyssey which showcased his range as an actor. This selection marks a new era for the franchise following the historic run of Daniel Craig. The transition brings new creative energy to the series and addresses the legacy left by the previous actor.

Daniel Craig played the character for five films with a run that began with Casino Royale. His tenure ended with the character's heroic sacrifice in the final film of that era. Now Robert Pattinson inherits the role and the responsibilities that come with it. This transition brings new creative energy to the series and honors the previous legacy.

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Denis Villeneuve supports this casting choice and voiced his approval at the Marrakech Film Festival. He called Robert Pattinson a perfect choice for the demanding 007 role. Denis Villeneuve praised the actor's star power and the incredible roles he has done. His endorsement adds significant weight to the studio's decision and highlights the actor's appeal.

Luca Guadagnino also supports the casting and spoke about the actor's capabilities in film. He expressed a desire to work with Pattinson on a future project if the opportunity arises. Luca Guadagnino mentioned he would like to direct a Bond film to play with icons in cinema. He addressed links to Patrick Bateman clarifying that Robert Pattinson was never considered for that part.

Steven Knight is writing the screenplay for the new Bond films with a strong writing background. The script will define the new era and guide the direction of the franchise. Amy Pascal serves as a producer bringing extensive industry experience to the project. David Heyman is also a producer ensuring the continuation of high production standards.

Tanya Lapointe is executive producing and helps manage the production details of the new films. She plays a crucial role in overseeing the day-to-day operations of the franchise. Amazon MGM controls the franchise now following a major deal that changed the ownership structure. This deal marked a significant shift in how the Bond series is managed and distributed.

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Michael G. Wilson was a longtime producer who helped shape the franchise for decades. Barbara Broccoli was also a producer and remains a key figure in the production pipeline. The franchise now operates under Amazon MGM's creative control with new strategic direction. This partnership ensures the continuity of the Bond legacy while embracing modern cinema trends.

Robert Pattinson brings significant star power and a dedicated fanbase to the role. His roles add momentum to the future of the James Bond franchise globally. The franchise enters a new chapter with a clear vision and strong creative team. Fans await the first film announcement with high expectations for the new era.

The creative team is preparing for production with a clear timeline and vision. Robert Pattinson joins the list of Bond actors in a historic casting decision. It reflects Amazon MGM's strategy to attract fresh perspectives to the series. The studio aims for new audiences while retaining loyal fans of the franchise.

Daniel Craig's legacy remains strong and respected among critics and audiences worldwide. Robert Pattinson now carries the torch forward with a unique interpretation of the character. The support from acclaimed directors like Villeneuve and Guadagnino signals a high-quality production. The industry watches closely to see how this new era unfolds in the coming years.