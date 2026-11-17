Fans speculate Suki Waterhouse will write a sequel to her song 'Weirdo' as Robert Pattinson takes on the James Bond role, citing her lyrics about missing him on set.

Suki Waterhouse fans are expressing concern that the singer may soon record a follow-up to her hit track about missing her partner, as Robert Pattinson officially steps into the role of James Bond. The 40-year-old actor confirmed on Monday that he has been cast as the iconic 007, a move he described as the honor of his lifetime. This announcement adds significant weight to existing fan theories that Waterhouse, 34, will need to pour out her heart again in new music to cope with her fiancé's new schedule.

Pattinson Confirmed As New 007 Agent

Robert Pattinson was officially named the next actor to portray the legendary British spy on Monday, marking a pivotal moment in his acting career. The actor called the new position the honor of his lifetime, accepting the mantle in a global casting announcement that has dominated entertainment news. This role represents just the latest major blockbuster assignment for Pattinson, who remains extremely active in the film industry with multiple high-profile projects already in motion.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as James Bond in Villeneuve's Bond 26

Currently, Pattinson is in the midst of filming The Batman 2, following his recent performance in the summer box office hit The Odyssey. He is also currently shooting his scenes for the upcoming Christmas release Dune: Part Three. The scheduling density of these productions explains why Waterhouse previously mentioned needing downtime with her fiancé, but the confirmation of the Bond role suggests that such downtime may be delayed further into the future.

Fans Link Bond News To Waterhouse Lyrics

Social media users have immediately drawn connections between Pattinson's new career chapter and a recent song by Waterhouse titled Weirdo, which appears on her album Loveland. Released in July, the track features lyrics detailing the emotional toll of long-distance separation while her partner is working on movie sets. One specific verse reads, Now I'm in a drive-through, out on the road; I'm callin' you up, just lettin' you know; I'm missing my favourite weirdo.

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The song continues with even more poignant details about their family life while apart, stating, You're on the phone, makin' us laugh; Sometimes it gets me down bad; Our daughter misses her dad; Count the days till you're coming back. Fans on social media platforms have begun reposting these specific lines, with one user declaring that Suki Waterhouse is about to drop Weirdo part 2. Another commenter wrote that Suki is missing her favorite weirdo because he is never home, and now Robert Pattinson is taking that as a sign to work more by agreeing to be James Bond.

Some fans have taken a more humorous or critical tone, with one user adding, get off them damn planes, while another lamented that Suki is going to be missing her favorite weirdo forever. These reactions highlight the public's awareness of the couple's previous struggles with separation due to demanding filming schedules, which fans now fear will intensify with the new franchise.

Waterhouse Previously Opened Up About Separation

Despite the public speculation, Suki Waterhouse has previously insisted that her partner loves the song she wrote about their separation. In earlier interviews, she admitted that Weirdo is one of her most personal tracks, reflecting the complex reality of maintaining a relationship while both parties pursue high-profile careers. She explained to Spin Magazine that their relationship involves celebrating how much amazing things are happening in each other's lives, but noted that the seesaw is never quite balanced and something is always missing.

Waterhouse shared that a significant portion of creating the record stemmed from a deep desire for domestic normalcy. She told the magazine, I think a lot of making this record was feeling like God I just want to be brushing our teeth together and having dinner together at home and just doing normal things because we just haven't lived at our house since was five months old. This confession underscores the genuine personal pain behind the lyrics that fans are now reinterpreting in light of the new Bond news.

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Couple Plans To Settle In West London By 2027

The model turned singer and the actor have been in a relationship for nearly a decade after meeting at a star-studded Los Angeles house party in 2018. They are now proud parents to their two-year-old daughter and have been engaged for nearly three years. While Pattinson has spent the past couple of years filming back-to-back movies, Waterhouse has also been away from home on her own music tours, adding to the complexity of their shared life.

In an interview last month with The Sunday Times, Suki Waterhouse outlined the couple's next major priority, which is finding a permanent place to call home. She explained that the pair has spent the first two years of their daughter's life traveling from rental to rental and living in hotels, a lifestyle they are eager to leave behind. The couple aims to settle in West London in 2027, where they have already applied for a primary school for their wonderful, happy girl, signaling a desire for long-term stability despite their current professional commitments.