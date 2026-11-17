Robert Pattinson confirmed as James Bond draws mixed reactions from Hollywood. Stars like Katy Perry and George Lazenby react while Ralph Fiennes comments on the historic casting choice.

Robert Pattinson has officially been selected to portray James Bond, a decision that has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. The 40-year-old actor, formerly known for his role in Twilight, was announced as the newest 007 on Monday, surprising fans and critics alike. Many had assumed he was eliminated from contention, as younger actors such as Callum Turner and Jack Lowden were heavily favored to land the part. The casting announcement shattered long-standing expectations about the future of the iconic British spy franchise.

Hollywood Celebrities React to Casting News

High-profile figures immediately voiced their support for Pattinson upon seeing the official Instagram post. Katy Perry and Lindsay Lohan both liked the announcement, signaling their approval of the choice. Singer-songwriter Perry and actress Lohan, aged 42 and 40 respectively, joined a growing list of celebrities endorsing the new direction. Other supporters included Jason Momoa, former Bond Girl Ana de Armas, and model Vittoria Ceretti. The news also garnered likes from Maren Morris, Noah Cyrus, and Stassi Schroeder.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as James Bond: Who Are the Frontrunners for the Next Bond Girl?

Personal connections to the star also played a visible role in the immediate reaction. Suki Waterhouse, Pattinson's fiancée and mother of their two-year-old daughter, liked the post without adding a public caption. Her silent support added a personal layer to the widespread celebrity endorsement. The volume of likes from such a diverse group of industry insiders highlighted the significance of the announcement across multiple sectors of Hollywood.

Ralph Fiennes Expresses Shock and Support

Ralph Fiennes provided a candid reaction while appearing on SiriusXM with Andy Cohen. The actor, who played M in the Daniel Craig-era Bond films, was visibly stunned by the news. He was on set with Hunger Games castmates Mckenna Grace, Joseph Zada, and Jesse Plemons when Cohen broke the announcement. Plemons had previously joked about his own interest in the role, while Zada appeared surprised to learn Callum Turner was not selected.

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Fiennes admitted that accepting the change was emotionally difficult for him. He stated that he was still emotionally attached to Daniel Craig's performance as the spy. However, he quickly clarified his professional respect for Pattinson. Fiennes described the new Bond as a great actor and expressed confidence in his ability to succeed in the role. His comments balanced personal nostalgia with professional optimism.

George Lazenby Offers Historic Welcome

George Lazenby, the oldest living actor to play Bond, took to Instagram to congratulate Pattinson. Lazenby, who starred in On Her Majesty's Secret Service in 1969, is now 87 years old. He welcomed Pattinson to what he described as the most exclusive club in the world. His message also included a playful warning about enjoying the experience.

Lazenby referenced a famous line from his only Bond film regarding the transition between actors. He asked if Pattinson would have the same memorable moment as his predecessor Sean Connery. The comment served as both a blessing and a humorous nod to franchise history. His intervention underscored the weight of legacy attached to the character.

Public Sentiment and Franchise Implications

While many stars celebrated the news, public reaction remains divided. Piers Morgan was among those who explicitly criticized the casting choice. His dissent highlights the polarizing nature of recasting such a historic role. The franchise faces the challenge of integrating a new interpretation while satisfying long-time devotees. Pattinson's unique style will undoubtedly redefine the character for a new generation.

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The selection marks a significant shift in the Bond universe. After the conclusion of the Daniel Craig era, the production team sought an actor with both star power and dramatic depth. Pattinson's previous work demonstrated his range, making him a viable option despite initial skepticism. The industry now watches to see how he approaches the responsibilities of the role. His debut will likely set the tone for the next era of spy cinema. The announcement has already dominated global media coverage. Fans continue to debate the merits of the choice online. The coming years will determine if this casting decision proves to be a historic success. The film industry waits with anticipation for the first official footage.