Robert Pattinson has been officially announced as the next James Bond by Amazon MGM Studios, replacing frontrunner Jack Lowden. The casting news marks a new era for the franchise under director Denis Villeneuve.

Robert Pattinson has been officially confirmed as the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig in the iconic role. Amazon MGM Studios announced the casting on Monday, ending weeks of intense speculation regarding who would take over the 007 mantle. Pattinson described the opportunity as the honor of a lifetime, expressing deep gratitude to the creative team for entrusting him with the legendary character.

Pattinson Wins Bond Role After Months of Speculation

The 40-year-old British actor was introduced as the new 007 via an Instagram post from the official 007 account. The image showed Pattinson holding a gun with the caption stating his appointment directly. Pattinson himself took to social media shortly after to share his excitement, thanking director Denis Villeneuve, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, and executive producer Tanya Lapointe. He emphasized that the role is a dream come true and highlighted his enthusiasm for the partnership ahead.

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Jack Lowden Loses Role While Filming Slow Horses

Jack Lowden had been considered the clear favorite to land the part following successful screen tests last month. However, Lowden was spotted filming scenes for Apple TV's Slow Horses in London's Soho shortly before the announcement. Reports suggest Lowden appeared glum on set, likely aware that he had lost the role to Pattinson. Apple TV renewed Slow Horses for two more series but did not mention Lowden in the renewal details, adding to the narrative of his departure from the Bond race.

Competitors and Screen Test Process Revealed

Final auditions for the role took place last month at Bray Studios in Windsor. The process was kept highly secretive, with reports indicating that Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult were late contenders who joined the race just a week before the decision. Between three and five actors reached the final stages, including Callum Turner and a mystery actor previously listed on the shortlist. It was reported that Pattinson only learned of his success on Sunday morning, informed personally by Denis Villeneuve following their work on Dune 3.

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Fan Reactions Vary on New Casting Choice

Fans immediately reacted to the news on social media platform X, with many praising Pattinson as one of the finest actors of his generation. Supporters highlighted his previous roles in Harry Potter, Twilight, and Batman as proof of his iconic status. However, some critics expressed concern that he has appeared in too many major franchises, fearing audience fatigue. Others pointed to his role as an agent in Tenet as evidence that he is well-suited for the spy thriller genre.

Denis Villeneuve Leads New Bond Era at Amazon

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, called the announcement a defining moment for the studio. He credited director Denis Villeneuve and producer Amy Pascal for ushering in a new era of Bond. The film will feature a script by Steven Knight and executive production by Tanya Lapointe. Hopkins praised Pattinson's magnetic screen presence and quiet intensity as essential qualities for carrying the legacy forward. The studio expects the new installment to captivate audiences globally for decades to come.