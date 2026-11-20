Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. Discover the real-life luxury properties featured in the franchise, from Elrod House to The Ocean Club in the Bahamas.

Robert Pattinson has officially been announced as the seventh actor to portray the iconic British secret agent James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig whose tenure concluded with the 2021 release of No Time To Die. This casting announcement has reignited global interest in the spectacular real-world estates and luxury hotels that have served as backdrops for the franchise since its inception in 1962. Pattinson described the role as an honor of a lifetime and a dream come true, signaling a new era for the legendary character originally brought to life by Sean Connery.

Iconic Palm Springs Modernist Architecture

The Elrod House in Palm Springs, California, remains one of the most visually striking properties to appear in the series, featuring prominently in Sean Connery's 1971 film Diamonds Are Forever. Designed by celebrated modernist architect John Lautner for interior designer Arthur Elrod, this 8,900-square-foot residence sits on a hillside overlooking the Coachella Valley. The structure is defined by its concrete dome-shaped roof, a circular living room, and a distinctive half-moon swimming pool that served as the setting for a memorable fight scene where Bond threw an enemy into the water.

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Greek Luxury And Ionian Sea Views

Villa Sylva in Greece offers a different type of splendor, having doubled as the Madrid home of hitman Hector Gonzales in Roger Moore's 1981 film For Your Eyes Only. This 12-bedroom luxury estate spans ten acres and provides uninterrupted views of the Ionian Sea, making it a coveted destination for high-end tourism. Today, the property is available for rent as a luxury holiday home or wedding venue, capable of accommodating up to 18 guests who wish to experience the opulence of a real-world Bond hideaway.

Historic Bedfordshire Country Estate

Located approximately an hour from London, the Luton Hoo Estate in Bedfordshire, England, represents the grand tradition of British country estates in the series. Built in 1903, the property covers more than 1,000 acres and includes several structures, most notably a mansion and a five-star hotel. The estate appeared in Pierce Brosnan's 1999 film The World Is Not Enough and Sean Connery's 1983 film Never Say Never Again, while also hosting productions such as Downton Abbey.

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Bahamas Beachfront Residential Market

The Ocean Club on Paradise Island in the Bahamas served as the luxurious setting for Daniel Craig's debut in the 2006 film Casino Royale. In the movie, Craig's Bond stays in one of the resort's beachfront villas, which provides the backdrop for a romantic encounter with Solange Dimitrios, the wife of villain Alex Dimitrios. The resort continues to offer access to these exclusive surroundings through a residential market of 67 turnkey oceanfront residences.

Available Residences And Price Points

These residential units at The Ocean Club range from two to five bedrooms, catering to buyers seeking a permanent connection to the James Bond lifestyle. According to the resort's official website, prices for these turnkey properties start at $7.5 million, allowing investors to own a piece of the franchise's most famous island backdrop. The availability of these homes ensures that fans can live in the actual locations that have defined the visual aesthetic of the series for decades.

Fan Resources And Filming Locations

The enduring appeal of these locations is documented by the fan website Hunting Bond, which has identified nearly 600 filming locations across the globe since Sean Connery first appeared in Dr No. Many of these sites have transcended their cinematic origins to become standalone attractions, drawing visitors who wish to stand where Bond once walked. As Robert Pattinson prepares to take up the mantle, the global tourism impact of these specific properties is expected to see a renewed surge in interest from international travelers.