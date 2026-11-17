Robert Pattinson is the next James Bond after Jack Lowden failed to secure the role, ending speculation that replaced Daniel Craig.

Robert Pattinson has been officially announced as the next James Bond, ending months of intense industry speculation and casting drama. The 007 account confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday by posting a picture of the British actor, 40, holding a gun. The post was simply captioned with the definitive statement that Robert Pattinson is James Bond.

Jack Lowden looked downcast at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday night, marking his first red carpet appearance since the announcement. The 36-year-old Slow Horses actor was a frontrunner to take over from Daniel Craig, but insiders reveal he was passed over after a lackluster performance in early auditions. Robert Pattinson was called in at the last minute to replace him in the casting process.

Also read Jack Lowden gets major career boost after losing James Bond role to Robert Pattinson

Daniel Craig was the previous actor who held the iconic 007 role for over a decade, leaving a massive legacy for his successor. The decision to cast Robert Pattinson marks a significant shift for Amazon MGM Studios, which now owns the franchise rights. Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, stated that this is a defining moment for the studio.

The Casting Process and Auditions

Jack Lowden screen tested for director Denis Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman last month. Insiders have revealed that the production team was left underwhelmed by the first round of auditions, which included Jack, Callum Turner, and a mystery actor. This dissatisfaction led to the last-minute inclusion of Robert Pattinson in the final selection process.

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Robert Pattinson responded to the news shortly after the announcement, expressing his gratitude to the creative team. He mentioned Denis, Amy, David, and Tanya Lapointe specifically for their belief in him. The actor described being entrusted with the 007 role as the honor of a lifetime and a dream come true.

Reaction from Fans and Colleagues

Fans of Slow Horses have joked that Jack's fall at the final hurdle is so River Cartwright of him. This refers to Jack's character in the Apple TV show, who frequently faces professional setbacks. One fan on X noted that losing James Bond is exactly what his MI5 drama character would do, prompting 25k likes and hundreds of comments.

Jack Lowden appeared dapper in a navy suit, polo neck charcoal grey jumper, and a Chaumet brooch at the GQ event. He was joined by Maya Jama, who stole the show amid rumors her name is in the running to play the next Bond girl. She recently quit Love Island and signed a seven-figure global Netflix deal, adding to the buzz around the event.

Production Details and Future Plans

Mike Hopkins emphasized that there is no doubt about Robert's remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity. He noted that these qualities make him an exceptional choice to carry the legacy forward. The film will be helmed by Denis Villeneuve, with a brilliant script from Steven Knight.

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In a related development, Apple TV confirmed Slow Horses will return for two more series with no mention of star Jack in the renewal announcement. This occurred shortly after Jack was spotted heading to set for series eight of the hit show. The studio seems confident in the show's future despite the star's recent career setback.

Robert Pattinson has previously played the lead role of Batman and proved popular as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga. These past roles demonstrate his ability to carry major franchises, which likely influenced the decision-makers. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing, while Tanya Lapointe is executive producing the new Bond film.

The announcement has solidified the next era of James Bond, bringing together a world-class creative team. Fans are eager to see how Robert Pattinson will interpret the iconic character. The collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and the creative team promises a new journey for the 007 franchise.