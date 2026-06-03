Robert Pattinson Links Harry Potter and The Batman Franchises with Daughter

Robert Pattinson, the star of The Batman, has linked two of his biggest franchises, Harry Potter and The Batman, with a surprising revelation about his daughter's potential education.

Robert Pattinson , the star of The Batman , recently linked two of his biggest franchises, Harry Potter and The Batman . He discussed plans for his daughter during a recent interview, ahead of the filming of The Batman : Part II.

He joked that she might end up attending the same school as the child actors working on the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. Pattinson revealed that he has already been looking into schools for his daughter, whom he shares with his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse. Although she is still very young, it seems the search has already started. The topic came up while he was speaking about work commitments in the UK.

One location, in particular, led to a surprising observation. And it brought Harry Potter back into the discussion. The Batman: Part II is expected to film in London. It is filming near Warner Bros.

' Leavesden Studios. The new Harry Potter television series is currently being shot in the same area. He said, I've already looked and there's a Harry Potter school. He went on to explain that the school is where young performers from the series attend classes while production is underway.

The actor then joked that he had already considered sending his daughter there. I was like, This is where you're going to go to school. To Hogwarts. And I legitimately think that might actually be her first school.

The remark creates an interesting link between different stages of Pattinson's career. More than twenty years ago, he appeared as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Later, he went on to become a global star through the Twilight franchise. Pattinson then stepped into the role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman films.

Before returning as Bruce Wayne, Pattinson will appear in Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey. The film is set for release on July 17, 2026, with Pattinson taking on the role of the Greek suitor Antinous alongside an ensemble cast





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